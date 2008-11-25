In print since 1818, and not to be confused with The Old Farmers' Almanac which started in 1792, The Farmers' Almanac is shutting down and closing up shop. Their web site will be up through December 2025 and the 2026 Farmers' Almanac will be their last edition:

Dear Friends, It is with a great appreciation and heartfelt emotions that we write to share some sad news. After more than 200 years of sharing a unique blend of weather, wit and wisdom, we’ve made the very difficult decision to write the final chapter of this historical publication. The 2026 Farmers' Almanac will be our last edition.

Via Boing Boing, which adds:

WMTW notes,"The Farmers' Almanac is different from The Old Farmer's Almanac, the latter of which is based in Dublin, New Hampshire, and has been published continuously since 1792." The Internet Archive has scans of both titles, as well as others of a similar nature.