I thought this was an interesting angle on the Air India crash back in June - questioning whether the crash of the Boeing 787 might be a technical fault, rather than pilot error as had been presumed previously by media reporting:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c33pzypkkdzo
Nearly five months after a plane crash in India which killed 260 people, the investigation has become mired in controversy – with the country's Supreme Court the latest to weigh in. An interim report was released in July, but critics argue it unfairly focused on the actions of the pilots, diverting attention away from a possible fault with the aircraft. On Friday, a judge in India's Supreme Court insisted that nobody could blame the aircraft's captain. His comments came a week after the airline's boss insisted there was no problem with the aircraft.
Because the accident happened in India, the investigation is being led by the country's Air Accident investigation Bureau (AAIB). However, because the aircraft and its engines were designed and built in America, US officials are also taking part.
Indian aviation safety consultant Capt. Mohan Ranganathan strongly implied that pilot suicide could have caused the accident, in an interview with the country's NDTV channel. Capt. Amit Singh, founder of the Safety Matters Foundation, has produced a report which claims the available evidence "strongly supports the theory of an electrical disturbance as the primary cause of the engine shutdown" that led to the disaster.
https://safetymatters.co.in/flight-ai171-analysing-electrical-system-anomalies/
has more details on the electrical faults
A primary theory under examination attributes this shutdown to an electrical disturbance... The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) captured ... transitions of the fuel cutoff switches, reflecting the commanded state as interpreted by the aircraft's digital systems, rather than direct physical manipulation by the crew...
The aft Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) was located in the tail section of the aircraft, specifically at STA 1847, on the rooftop of Building A. This unit sustained significant "impact and thermal damages to the housing," with investigators noting that "wires were protruding from the housing and the connectors were burnt"... The absence of soot on the aft EAFR casing despite sooted surroundings , indicates that a clean-burning likely caused the thermal damage, high-heat source such as an electrical fault or localized metallic combustion, rather than a widespread fuel-fed fire.
https://safetymatters.co.in/when-words-create-blame-reading-the-ai171-preliminary-report-through-the-lens-of-language/
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Monday November 10, @01:24PM (6 children)
Those switches had physical safe-guards [bbc.com] against accidental activation.
But the electronic control system doesn't have the same safeguards. The state of the switch is just another input into the system. So the basic two scenarios are either a deliberate activation of fuel cut-off (timing of the two activations of the switch is consistent with that, one second apart) by one of the pilots or a electronic system failure.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday November 10, @03:09PM (2 children)
One second apart, left engine first. Feels like human input and not computer/electric error. But it matters was it exactly 1.0000 seconds apart and what is the full voice transcript in the cockpit.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Monday November 10, @03:16PM (1 child)
My understanding - the recording is made once per second, so there is no resolution to understand timing. It could have been 5 ms separated and some electronics blew just as the control system wrote the data.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday November 10, @10:44PM
Alright, this changes everything. If recordings are made by sampling with one second resolution, then they are essentially useless for this.
(Score: 1, Troll) by VLM on Monday November 10, @03:17PM
There is a third option, both tragically funny and completely serious, this is Indian tech support so "turn it off, then turn on again" is not all that unlikely.
Or if the switch seems on but the engine is acting like its off well unjam the switch by flicking it a few times.
If everyone died between the "turn it off" and the "turn it on" I can see how the switches would be found in off position.
The problem with this theory is they seemed to be playing with the fuel supply BEFORE all the problems started not after. Cockpit management by USA pilots would forbid one of the pilots from troubleshooting a problem without informing the other pilot, but expectations are lower in India so who knows.
It's a cultural thing they'll do anything to avoid admitting lack of training, lack of skill, just plain old dumbass behavior, "human error" despite the name implying all humans is a western-only concept.
I find it utterly bizarre they never simulator tested this with trained crews. Apparently it took this crew 10 seconds to go from the switch being flicked off to being flicked back on. It would be trivial to select 10 random crews in normal simulator refresh training, secretly order one pilot to flick off the fuel switch at a precise moment, and see how long it takes the other pilot to follow the checklist for engine problems to flick the fuel back on. I'm guessing the statistical distribution would include the 10 seconds in this case. Even in little Cessnas theres a well practiced checklist procedure you follow a zillion times and 10 seconds sounds reasonable response time to me to reach that step in the checklist.
Like BLITTS for a little Cessna that I haven't flown this century but I did do ground school and get a couple hours in the air. Thats boost pump (assuming your little plane has one, mine did I donno if thats a fuel injection only thing? high wing planes theoretically should never need a pump LOL for obvious reasons) Lights on (obvious) Instruments set (altimeter pressure mostly) transponder on (the interrogate light should flicker occasionally assuming its working today...) takeoff time recorded (for dead reckoning and fuel use) seatbelts (on... for all passengers). Maybe they don't use that anymore as its assumed in 2025 everyone in any vehicle wears seatbelts (not so much in the old days like 70s) or maybe transponders rarely fail (IIRC they were about the least reliable part of the plane in the 90s probably because they were the most complicated part at the time, GPS probably is now). Or there might be a newer acronym to follow on takeoff. Anyway yeah I could see a trained pilot taking only 10 seconds to reach step number XYZ of the engine fail checklist. Someday I will go back and get my PPL probably right about the time my eyes are too old or some other thing LOL. Flying is cool.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AnonTechie on Monday November 10, @04:03PM
Here are some updates on the Air India Boeing 787 crash:
Multiple Air India Boeing 787s are under extended inspection after the Ahmedabad crash, as emerging evidence points to a broader technical vulnerability
https://thefederal.com/category/exclusive/air-india-boeing-787-dreamliner-ahmedabad-crash-pilots-system-failure-215137 [thefederal.com]
AI 171 Crash: Ex-Air India Pilot Speaks Out! Decodes What Might Have Gone Wrong With London-Bound Jet: OPED
Was It the WoW Micro Switches ?
https://www.eurasiantimes.com/ai-171-crash-ex-air-india-pilot-decodes-why-airbus [eurasiantimes.com]
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Tuesday November 11, @06:17AM
If a single failure could kill both engines, that's a questionable design decision. Any failure mode that could cause that should have been eliminated after an FMEA.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by VLM on Monday November 10, @03:30PM
The actual problem is boot up time.
Superficially they're discussing something vaguely irrelevant about why engines should shut off instantly or after a modest delay.
As per the recent MD-11 debacle if the engine leaves the chat you'd want to shut off the fuel pumps spraying in the air immediately. On the other hand for a couple seconds around V1 you'd want the engines to keep running "for a minute or so" in case they were accidentally shut off for whatever cause.
The real problem is shutting the engine off for 10 seconds means a crash. Does it have a 5 minute self test process where it primes the pumps and verifies the flow rate sensors and all that? Plenty of time on the ground but not in the air.
IIRC the plane impacted with a "pretty high percentage of N1" so restarts should have been faster?
Its a common problem now a days across multiple industries that powering up a "smart" device takes like 5 minutes whereas even old vacuum tubes heated up and worked faster than modern firmware can boot. A 1970s Sony Trinitron TV turns on and displays programming faster than a modern "smart" TV although I assure you from an EE perspective it should be possible to "put stuff on a display" about as fast as a screensaver can quit on a desktop (couple milliseconds at most). So its extremely plausible that bad firmware design could result in an engine that takes a couple minutes to "reboot".
You can kind of feel for the firmware programmers, kind of. Not to anthromorphize too much but you can almost hear the firmware thinking "Oh here I am powered up, obviously my air flow sensors are busted because they all report I'm flying at 200 mph when obviously engines are only powered up in a gentle breeze on the ground... I'll wait a minute for things to stabilize oh whoopsie we crashed while I was waiting"
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 11, @12:02AM
