from the Following-an-old-lead dept.
This story, from Australia's national broadcaster, details how scientists were keen to use old lead from a ship that sunk in Roman times to shield modern instruments from stray radiation.
When a 2,000-year-old Roman shipwreck was found off the Sardinian coast in 1988, it didn't just thrill archaeologists — physicists were excited too.
The discovery grabbed the attention of one in particular: Ettore Fiorini, a particle physicist with Italy's Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN).
He didn't care too much about the ship. He was more interested in its cargo — hundreds of lead bars, each weighing 33 kilogrammes.
[...] Ancient lead is useful for sensitive physics experiments because it has lost the radioactivity that can complicate observations.
When trying to observe elementary particles, which are the tiniest building blocks that make up reality, physicists need to silence any background noise.
[...] Lead is a suitable shield from this radioactivity — which can come from cosmic rays or bananas — because it's super dense.
But freshly mined lead has some radioactive "noise" of its own, because it naturally contains a trace amount of the unstable isotope lead-210, which releases energy as it decays.
[...] Which is why, according to metallurgist Kevin Laws of the University of New South Wales, physicists are on the lookout for lead mined during ancient Roman times.
It has had plenty of time to become stable.
"But there is debate that by utilising lead from sources such as shipwrecks we are destroying historical items and record," Dr Laws says.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tekk on Monday November 10, @04:07PM (10 children)
Something for our chemistry/physics folks: why does this stuff (apparently) only start decaying once it's out of the ground? This lead is useful because it spend however many billion years in the ground and 2,000 years shielded by ocean as opposed to the lead we mined yesterday which has just spent however many years in the ground. Not just lead either, that's the whole basis of radiocarbon dating, but why hasn't the carbon been decaying this whole time?
(Score: 3, Informative) by SvenErik on Monday November 10, @04:22PM (4 children)
According to this Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org], 210Pb is a result for radioactive decay of 214Po (Polonium) and 210Tl (thallium).
"Every demand is a prison, and wisdom is only free when it asks nothing." Sir Bertrand Russell
(Score: 5, Informative) by khallow on Monday November 10, @05:54PM (3 children)
When this was extracted and smelted by ancient peoples the lead was mostly separated from the radon sources aside from trace amounts of uranium and thorium in the lead directly. The 2000 year stretch would allow for 90 give or take half-life time spans to decays lead 210.
Then modern refining techniques can purify the lead of its other radioactive contaminates relatively easily (via chemistry),leaving the lead with extremely low radioactive contaminates.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 10, @07:43PM (2 children)
Given that radon is mobile (gaseous), I would not expect it to hang around in the lead ores. It will, however, be continuously refreshed by other things decaying into radon.
If, however, it is indeed trapped or partially trapped in the ore, then the processing could liberate it.
Lead was obtained by initially roasting the ore in air. In the case of galena (lead (II) sulfide, PbS), the sulfur is oxidised and dissipates as oxides of sulfur, which was probably a pretty unpleasant process to be near. If the air supply is restricted, you'll end up with elemental lead, or if not, you make litharge ( lead (II) oxide, PbO ). Heat litharge in a reducing environment e.g. burning charcoal with a restricted air-supply to generate carbon monoxide (CO), and you'll get lead.
This processing will likely liberate any stock of radon trapped in the ore, removing it as a source for further radioactive products - so that might be the explanation. In addition, I believe that the elemental lead produced will be molten, and if impurities are, for example, silicates, they will be removed as slag, again giving a source for reduction in radioactive components. The Romans also extracted silver from lead when it was commercially viable for them - many lead ores have reasonably high concentrations of silver. The process - cupellation - successfully removed a large proportion of the silver from the lead, and could also have removed other impurities which could have included radioactive ones.
I'm guessing here that the removal of radon 'by accident' during processing of the ore into lead is what is the key here. The most abundant isotope (more than 99%) of uranium is 238U, which decays into 206222Rn and 210Pb (Uranium decay series [wikipedia.org]). If you remove the radon, it will take a while to build up to 'steady-state' levels again (secular equilibrium [lbl.gov]. This means that the 210Pb decays faster than it is replenished by newly created upstream 222Rn subsequently decaying.
I could be completely wrong, and lead production removed the radioactive elements in some other way - but we do know that the Romans did not have ultra-centrifuges, so some chemical or physical property allowed it to be removed as a side-effect. Liberating trapped radon from the lead ore strikes me as plausible, but I would be happy to be shown to be wrong.
It's much like the hunt for steel manufactured before atmospheric nuclear bomb testing [wikipedia.org]. (That Wikipedia article links to an Atlantic article on low-background lead)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday November 11, @01:48AM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday November 11, @07:30AM
In which case, assuming the radon dissolved in groundwater is keeping the steady state of 210Pb, then the simple act of mining and drying out removes the radon - no processing, as such, necessary to end up with low(er)-activity lead.
I still don't know if the cupellation process used by the Romans, and others, to extract the silver from the lead also had a side effect of removing radioactive impurities. I wonder if the wood and/or bone ash preferentially absorbed/adsorbed some of the radioactive contaminants. An analysis of the litharge 'cakes' left behind by the process might give some clues.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @04:55PM
For radiocarbon dating, the radioactive 14C is present in the atmosphere and participates in photosynthesis. So only living plants get it in their bodies, and living animals in turn eat those plants, and so on. The process stops when an organism dies.
The situation with radioactive 210Pb must be different, but I would imagine it is because after it is mined the lead is physically separated from the process which is producing the radioactive lead in the first place. 210Pb has a half life of only 22 years, so anything we find in nature won't be primordial, but the result of some process that is occurring in the Earth's crust.
(Score: 2) by Username on Monday November 10, @05:49PM (3 children)
Hum. I'm guessing this lead was the first to be mined, and it would be the furthest from the uranium. In the earth there are natural radioactive uranium nuclear reactors that create lead and other elements.
(Score: 2) by oregonjohn on Monday November 10, @05:59PM (2 children)
"In the earth there are natural radioactive uranium nuclear reactors" Never heard of this before. are these reactors everyone, deep underground, floating in the air, or maybe in Zeus' basement?
(Score: 3, Informative) by SvenErik on Monday November 10, @07:19PM (1 child)
Meet Oklo [iaea.org]...
"Every demand is a prison, and wisdom is only free when it asks nothing." Sir Bertrand Russell
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday November 10, @09:38PM
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday November 10, @07:16PM
I love that headline's choice of words. It puts me in mind of alien pipe fitters in space.
We have a president who posted a fake video of himself shitting on America
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday November 10, @09:12PM (1 child)
Is old lead MAGIC lead? Cos that's what will be needed to find a non-existent ....whatever DM's supposed to be.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 11, @01:21AM
Made any progress on that Steady State Universe model of yours Professor Hoyle?