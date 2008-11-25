from the Hide-and-Seek dept.
The Australian Wine Industry has had enough of counterfeits which are weighing in at an estimated cost of $70 billion. Bottle caps with NFC and an application to read the value to verify that the bottle is authentic.
Australian wines have long been sought after on international shelves, renowned for their bold flavours and global appeal.
But recent reports of counterfeit Australian wines circulating overseas are sparking new fears that one of our nation’s most valuable exports is under threat – with a growing underground market of fake bottles waiting to cash in.
It’s estimated that counterfeit wine affects up to 20 per cent of the global $350 billion wine industry, ripping off up to $70 billion a year.
And the trade is becoming more sophisticated than just crude label forgery, replicating bottles and even serial numbers with extreme accuracy.
Now, the industry is turning to technology to fight back through the use of “smart” bottle tops.
Perth company Cellr has developed a product to combat the fake wine market, with technology built directly into bottles.
The caps include Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips that can be scanned using an accompanying app.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @07:45PM (9 children)
This scheme makes no sense.
You start with a legit, full bottle of expensive wine, then you empty it, so you can now fraudulently sell cheap wine using the bottle you got with the expensive wine you already had? Like, how does anyone make any money doing this? What do you do with the expensive wine after you empty it -- sell it in fake bottles?
Wouldn't it be easier and cheaper to just sell the product you started with in its original packaging? And as a bonus: you don't even have to crime!
Individuals fraudulently reselling bottles after they drink it themselves might do something like this, but surely that's not enough to make up a 'major part' of a claimed $70 billion dollar counterfeit industry.
I also really don't see how adding RFID tags to bottles is going to do anything to stop this, since the bottle in question will obviously also have a valid tag. I'm sure in a criminal enterprise purportedly worth billions of dollars it won't take long for someone to find a way to remove expensive wine from an expensive wine bottle without breaking its tag...
(Score: 5, Interesting) by gringer on Monday November 10, @08:12PM (1 child)
Most people don't keep their empty bottles after the contents have been consumed; they chuck them in the rubbish or recycling. This allows someone else to take the empty bottle of an expensive wine, clean it, refill it, then pass it off as the original expensive wine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @09:05PM
I'd be tempted to fill it with pee, then watch the show.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday November 10, @08:27PM
Until you realize that it's the emptying of the bottle that the buyers pays for.
Like when one pays the restaurant service that includes the waiter gradually emptying the bottle in one's glass.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by pTamok on Monday November 10, @08:36PM (4 children)
Part of the problem is restaurants refilling wine bottles. A large proportion of the profit margin in non-fast-food dining is the wine and other alcoholic drinks. If you fill an empty $300 bottle of wine with a $50 wine, your profit margin is magically enhanced, and very few people would know the difference. Those that would can be placated by saying that that bottle is 'off', it was the last in the cellar, and can you offer an alternative?
Wines do have an anti-tamper mechanism: the 'lead' seal, and cork. Bottles can be re-corked easily, leaving the metallic seal/cap on the bottle as the 'last line of defence'. If you are going to buy an expensive bottle of wine in a restaurant, ensure it still has the undamaged metal seal/cap on, inspect it, and make sure it is opened in your presence.
Adding RFID chips to packaging that use public/private certificates to assure that the product is genuine is on possible approach. As long as you keep your private key secure, no-one can counterfeit a genuine tag. Have the wine's name, vintage, and batch number as part of the signed information, and make it (phone) NFC-scannable and no-one need buy a fake wine ever again.
If someone is passing off a pallet of wine-boxes as genuine, the issue is packaging fraud. The same is true for boxes of bottles. If you subcontract packaging to a third -party, there is little to stop them running off an extra batch and selling to people not authorised to use it. There are things you can do: get one company to produce the bottle, another the customised caps/corks, a third to produce the front labels, a fourth to do the rear labels and the last to produce the boxes the bottles will be packed in. A successful counterfeit requires all the companies to facilitate fraud. The trouble is, anti-fraud mechanisms add to the costs.
The same issue applies to many other high-value consumer goods. Where do you buy high-capacity USB memory drives from?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @08:45PM (1 child)
quaint...
bottles haven't used lead or real cork for a LONG time
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 10, @10:20PM
Maybe not the ones you buy. The ones sitting in my cellar...not so much.
To be fair, many winemakers have embraced the 'twist-off' metal cap with a seal. It is more reliable than cork (cork-induced wine spoilage is a real problem), and very good at keeping airtight for as long as necessary to reach the consumer. Whether good enough for truly long-term storage is not decided yet. Use of cork is pretty much (but not completely) a tradition rather than practical. Oddly enough, it is recognised that, properly done, cork is a sustainable natural product. Harvesting the cork from a cork oak does not kill the tree. The people who buy the expensive wines tend to expect cork, even now.
You are quite right about modern capsules (the cover over the cork) not being lead. Use of lead ones was banned in the USA and the EU in the 1990's. They are now made of tin, aluminium, or plastic.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by hopdevil on Monday November 10, @09:39PM (1 child)
How does an RFID tag with all the mentioned information, signed, make it impossible to create their own "genuine tag"? I could easily make an RFID tag replay with the exact same information
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 10, @10:32PM
Depends on how much processing power you want to put into the tag to make the replay attack more difficult. But I see your point, you don't want the tag to be more expensive than the product!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Monday November 10, @11:25PM
I suspect the Australian Wine Industry pulls its data from the same place the MPAA gets its piracy figures. It's a not-very-well-lit location.
