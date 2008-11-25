from the burn-baby-burn dept.
New South Wales has banned Australians from taking ebikes on trains
[...] Those who own converted e-bikes are now banned from using certain public transport services in New South Wales.
It comes as the state government seeks to crack down on battery-related fires linked to e-mobility devices.
The new rule came into effect on November 1.
Converted e-bikes, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, are regular pedal bicycles that have been retrofitted with an electric motor and battery.
[...] According to Transport for NSW, converted e-bikes have a “higher risk of electrical failure and fire risk to DIY installations, inadequate wiring and use of second-hand batteries and incompatible or poor-quality components.”
Commercially manufactured e-bikes and shared e-bikes will still be permitted.
Riders caught bringing a banned e-bike on board face a $400 on-the-spot fine, with a maximum penalty of $1,110.
NSW’s e-bike ban could spread nationwide after a spate of similar e-bike battery fire incidents in other states have affected public transport services in recent years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @11:22PM
Isn't that how you deal with fire on a train?
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Monday November 10, @11:30PM
... the sequel to Snakes on a Plane, it's Bikes on a Train.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Monday November 10, @11:56PM (1 child)
Most public transit employees seem to feel its their duty to promote private car ownership or non-use of public transit in general. This is NOT an isolated or unusual situation worldwide.
(Score: 4, Touché) by HeadlineEditor on Tuesday November 11, @12:34AM
I agree completely, comrade! The danger of a horrible fiery death should never stand in the way of our collective utopia!
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday November 11, @04:09AM (1 child)
A lot of these come from the same place as the cars: batteries (which are basically bombs) and Chinese quality control. I can only assume their exported vehicles have slightly better QA than their domestic ones, as battery fires in China are about as common as fentanyl incidents in SF.
(Score: 2) by namefags_are_jerks on Tuesday November 11, @04:57AM
Eh. Even Elite German/Japanese/Alien Quality Engineering doesn't produce batteries that survive being continuously operated at 2-3x their maximum surge limits. The idiots over here who're getting modified e-fatbikes to use as unlicenced motorcycles will just stare at you blankly if you ask them what an "Ampere" is.
The ironic thing is, it's cheaper to get your motorcycle licence and a motorbike in NSW than it is to buy the Most Desirable e-Bikes all the cool kids at Skool have got.