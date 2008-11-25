[...] Those who own converted e-bikes are now banned from using certain public transport services in New South Wales.

It comes as the state government seeks to crack down on battery-related fires linked to e-mobility devices.

The new rule came into effect on November 1.

Converted e-bikes, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, are regular pedal bicycles that have been retrofitted with an electric motor and battery.

[...] According to Transport for NSW, converted e-bikes have a “higher risk of electrical failure and fire risk to DIY installations, inadequate wiring and use of second-hand batteries and incompatible or poor-quality components.”

Commercially manufactured e-bikes and shared e-bikes will still be permitted.

Riders caught bringing a banned e-bike on board face a $400 on-the-spot fine, with a maximum penalty of $1,110.

NSW’s e-bike ban could spread nationwide after a spate of similar e-bike battery fire incidents in other states have affected public transport services in recent years.