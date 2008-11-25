from the you-have-to-pay-through-the-butt-to-get-some-coffee dept.
Fans of kopi luwak claim the coffee has a unique aroma and taste. A new chemical analysis backs them up:
In 2007's The Bucket List, Jack Nicholson's billionaire magnate is a fan of a luxury coffee called kopi luwak, only to be informed that the beans first pass through the digestive tracts of civets and are harvested from their feces prior to roasting. The implication is that the billionaire just liked drinking gimmicky expensive coffee without realizing its less-than-luxurious origins. It's one of the most expensive coffees in the world, ranging from $45 per pound to $590 per pound, depending on whether the beans are farmed or collected in the wild.
Whether kopi luwak is worth that hefty price tag depends on who you ask. A Washington Post food critic once compared the beverage to stale Folgers, memorably describing the flavor as "petrified dinosaur droppings steeped in bathtub water." Yet kopi luwak has many genuine fans who claim the coffee has a unique aroma and taste. Based on a new chemical analysis, they might have a point, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports.
Technically, kopi luwak is a method of processing, not a specific coffee bean variety. Asian palm civets hang around coffee plantations because they love to feast on ripened coffee berries; the berries constitute most of their diet, along with various seeds. The consumed berries undergo fermentation as they pass through the animal's intestines, and the civets digest the pulp and excrete the beans. Coffee farmers then collect the scat to recover the excreted beans and process and roast them to produce kopi luwak.
There have been numerous scientific studies over the last 15–20 years aimed at identifying any key differences between civet coffee and regular varieties, with mixed results. Some have noted differences in volatile compounds, protein, sugar, mineral concentrations, and caffeine levels, as well as lower acidity and bitterness, and higher levels of acetic acid and lipids.
It's not just about aromas and flavors, either. Because kopi luwak is so pricey, there is a thriving counterfeit trade, so achieving a better understanding of its specific chemistry helps detect fake products. And given the increased concern over intensive farming, where civets are kept in captivity and force-fed coffee berries, that deeper understanding could lead to a viable artificial fermentation process.
[...] The civet beans had higher fat levels, particularly those compounds known to influence aroma and flavor, such as caprylic acid and methyl esters—contributing to kopi luwak's distinctive aroma and flavor—but lower levels of caffeine, protein, and acidity, which would reduce the bitterness. The lower acidity is likely due to the coffee berries being naturally fermented in the civets' digestive tracts, and there is more to learn about the role the gut microbiome plays in all of this. There were also several volatile organic compounds, common to standard coffee, that were extremely low or absent entirely in the civet samples.
In short, the comparative analysis "further supports the notion that civet coffee is chemically different from conventionally produced coffee of similar types, mainly due to fermentation," the authors concluded. They recommend further research using roasted samples, along with studying other coffee varieties, samples from a more diverse selection of farms, and the influence of certain ecological conditions, such as canopy cover and the presence of wild trees.
Journal Reference: Mitra, R., Jose, T., Abhiram Krishnan, P. et al. Civet Robusta and natural Robusta coffee are different on key fatty acid methyl esters and total fat. [OPEN] Sci Rep 15, 36281 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-21545-x
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 10, @09:51AM (1 child)
The higher the variety of those conditions under research, the more samples to have free coffee from.
And while we, the authors, promise to share our finding w/ the scientific community, all those samples are belong to us.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by krishnoid on Tuesday November 11, @12:14AM
You can keep the samples, almost thirty years later [davebarry.com].
(Score: 5, Informative) by looorg on Monday November 10, @12:22PM (10 children)
I only ever had a very small cup of it. I guess me and my taste buds, or wallet, just are not fancy enough cause it just tasted like coffee. Nothing special. No hint or taste of bat-poop. I'd rather have my big mug of normal coffee.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @12:31PM (3 children)
I've had some as well. My impressions were the same as in TFA. It was less bitter and less acidic. My thoughts on it were the same as what you get in the wine industry. The $10 bottles are fine. The $100 bottles aren't better, just different. Different aromas and tasting notes. The scam is convincing people to drop 10x on it because it tastes different.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @02:04PM (2 children)
With wine, the price reflects more the likelihood of getting something decent, unless it's the very top end, now approaching four figures per bottle. I had the luck to join an acquaintance for a few sips, who drank away his inherited wine cellar (and everything else...). I have the '85 Haut Brion and '98 Lafite still in my mind as the most perfect wines ever made. Not that I'd ever buy those, unless I become so richt that they end up as rounding error. Through Pauillac and Pomerol, there's some seriously good stuff where you pay through the nose for that. However, the Carruades de Lafite, Lafite's second wine, back then 70 bucks, now about 200, is imo already bested by some good 10 bucks bottles. As soon as the taste approaches "mainstream", it becomes a matter of sampling the cheap stuff, picking one that is great, and getting a crate. Next year it will all be different, and you'll have to pick again.
Now whisky, that's another thing. I have a bottle of Caol Ila, where I quote a line from a review: "The fruit is warm and opulent, with apples, oranges, dates, and peaches in syrup.". My thought was more like "Wehrmacht, February 1945, Emergency Use Only 87 octane B4 ersatz fuel"...
(Score: 5, Interesting) by mcgrew on Monday November 10, @07:25PM
With wine, the price reflects more the likelihood of getting something decent
Out of a male cow's ass. My ex and I were once fond of the world's most popular wine (at the time), Beaujolais. I found that the years it was the most expensive it was shitty. The years it was cheapest it was the best tasting wine I ever drank. A little research told me that the price is high in bad growing years, low when conditions are best because of supply and demand.
And people are easy to fool.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday November 10, @09:30PM
When my daughter was born, i put away a bottle of port wine (the sales person said it would age a 'bit' in the bottle, but not a lot).
When she turned 18, we opened it.
It was weird: it seemed to have gone off a TINY bit (a very slight vinegar taste), but was also quite tasty. My dad and I were the only ones who thought it was 'weird but okay', so we finished it.
But home made wines can be the best: a Chablis i once made was amazing. Went to a Christmas party where they had a $5 glass of Chablis (probably just a 'house' wine and it made me shudder. A couple bucks for a home made wine, compared to $5 for a glass of shite.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday November 10, @05:05PM (4 children)
Is that a good thing or a bad thing?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Unixnut on Monday November 10, @05:11PM
I guess it depends if you are deliberately paying extra for the bat-poop taste?
(Score: 3, Touché) by mcgrew on Monday November 10, @07:28PM (1 child)
You have to ask???
Rich people are stupid. You couldn't pay me to drink coffee that had been up a cat's ass.
Rich people are stupid. You couldn't pay me to drink coffee that had been up a cat's ass.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday November 10, @09:16PM
It was a joke.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Monday November 10, @09:38PM
You gotta ask yourself, "What would Batman say?" :)
(Score: 2) by corey on Monday November 10, @07:59PM
Same here. Was a young engineer in Jakarta for work. Didn’t taste any different from normal coffee. Good to produce though, reduce waste etc.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 10, @01:27PM
