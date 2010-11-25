He continued:

Overall, it's hard for a customer to know what they are getting when they buy confidential computing in the cloud. For on-premise deployments, it may not be obvious that physical attacks (including side channels) are specifically out of scope. This research shows that server-side TEEs are not effective against physical attacks, and even more surprising, Intel and AMD consider these out of scope. If you were expecting TEEs to provide private computing in untrusted data centers, these attacks should change your mind.

[...] Many TEE users run their infrastructure inside cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, or Google, where protections against supply-chain and physical attacks are extremely robust. That raises the bar for a TEE.fail-style attack significantly. (Whether the services could be compelled by governments with valid subpoenas to attack their own TEE is not clear.)

All these caveats notwithstanding, there's often (1) little discussion of the growing viability of cheap, physical attacks, (2) no evidence (yet) that implementations not vulnerable to the three attacks won't fall to follow-on research, or (3) no way for parties relying on TEEs to know where the servers are running and whether they're free from physical compromise.

"We don't know where the hardware is," Daniel Genkin, one of the researchers behind both TEE.fail and Wiretap, said in an interview. "From a user perspective, I don't even have a way to verify where the server is. Therefore, I have no way to verify if it's in a reputable facility or an attacker's basement."

[...] The root cause of all three physical attacks is the choice of deterministic encryption. This form of encryption produces the same ciphertext each time the same plaintext is encrypted with the same key. A TEE.fail attacker can copy ciphertext strings and use them in replay attacks. (Probabilistic encryption, by contrast, resists such attacks because the same plaintext can encrypt to a wide range of ciphertexts that are randomly chosen during the encryption process.)

[...] With possession of the key, the attacker can use the compromised server to peer into data or tamper with the code flowing through the enclave and send the relying party an assurance that the device is secure. With this key, even CPUs built by other chipmakers can send an attestation that the hardware is protected by the Intel TEEs.

[...] "Now that we have interpositioned DDR5 traffic, our work shows that even the most modern of TEEs across all vendors with available hardware is vulnerable to cheap physical attacks," Genkin said.

The equipment required by TEE.fail runs off-the-shelf gear that costs less than $1,000. One of the devices the researchers built fits into a 17-inch briefcase, so it can be smuggled into a facility housing a TEE-protected server. Once the physical attack is performed, the device does not need to be connected again. Attackers breaking TEEs on servers they operate have no need for stealth, allowing them to use a larger device, which the researchers also built.

[...] "It's a really hard problem," Moore said. "I'm not sure what the current state of the art is, but if you can't afford custom hardware, the best you can do is rely on the CPU provider's TEE, and this research shows how weak this is from the perspective of an attacker with physical access. The enclave is really a Band-Aid or hardening mechanism over a really difficult problem, and it's both imperfect and dangerous if compromised, for all sorts of reasons."