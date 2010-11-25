The MX Linux 25 (codename Infinity) distribution has been released today for download based on the latest Debian 13 "Trixie" operating system stable series.

MX Linux 25 features the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel for the KDE Plasma edition and the Xfce-based AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition, offering both systemd and SysVinit flavors for the Xfce and Fluxbox editions.

Highlights of MX Linux 25 include support for Debian's new deb822 format for managing sources, a Qt 6 port of the MX Tools app, a new mx-updater tool that replaces the apt-notifier package updater tool, and Wayland by default for the KDE Plasma edition.

This release also features an updated installer that now includes a function to help "replace" an existing Linux installation and support for 64-bit UEFI Secure Boot installations. Moreover, MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to improve support for encrypted /home partitions.

New Conky configurations have been added as well in this release, along with a default Conky configuration, allowing users to change between 12h (AM/PM) and 24h for the locale, depending on the 12h/24h time display. MX Linux 25 also updates to the mx-ease and mx-matcha themes.

The Xfce edition got an improved Whisker Menu that has been updated to the new settings format. On the other hand, the KDE Plasma edition received root actions and other service menus for the Dolphin file manager, while TLP has been removed in favor of the power-profiles-dameon to fix an issue with the power profile widget.

The Fluxbox edition received many new configuration options, a revised panel configuration, revised root-level menus, revamped "appfinder" configurations for the Rofi tool, adjustments to the default toolbar configurations and the default styles, and Audacious as the default audio player instead of DeaDBeeF.

Among other changes, the Nvidia-installer (ddm-mx) received a fallback mode for the NVIDIA developer repository function and enhanced compatibility with Wayland, while the mx-updater utility was improved to make "automatic" updates work as expected.

MX Linux 25 is available for download right now from the official website as Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox editions featuring the Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.3.6, and Fluxbox 1.3.7 graphical environments.