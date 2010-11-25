Introduction to negotiation theory and practice. Applications in government, business, and nonprofit settings are examined. Combines a hands-on personal skill-building orientation with a look at pertinent tactical and strategic foundations.

Preparation insights, persuasion tools, ethical benchmarks, and institutional influences are examined as they shape our ability to analyze problems, negotiate agreements, and resolve disputes in social, organizational, and political circumstances characterized by interdependent interests.

[...]

Verdini [the Prof] received the Institute's first-ever interdisciplinary PhD in negotiation, communication, diplomacy, and leadership in 2015. "I had fallen in love with these four fields because they ask for a full presence," he says. "You can't negotiate or lead effectively if you don't know what you stand for, and you can only figure out what you stand for if you're committed in a lifelong process of self-discovery and curiosity about oneself and each other."

[...]

Maya Makarovsky '25 [...] immediately saw how the course had "altered brain chemistry" for the better. One example: in the midst of passionate, defensive arguments in a business meeting, she was able to steer the discussion back to a more productive place.

"Before speaking, I took a moment to think of how to create value through our different interpretations of reality, and how we could convert an adversarial critical stance to one of mutual respect to work towards progress," she says. "11.011 empowered me to step back in the heated situation and think about what I should prioritize for all stakeholders involved, which was the long-term success of the project rather than short-term ego defense."