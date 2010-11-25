from the opposite-of-debating-either-side dept.
Life is full of negotiations. Techies focused on their career specialty may not be well prepared to negotiate, but at MIT there is a highly respected class - https://betterworld.mit.edu/spectrum/issues/spring-2025/unlocking-unique-negotiation-playbooks
Introduction to negotiation theory and practice. Applications in government, business, and nonprofit settings are examined. Combines a hands-on personal skill-building orientation with a look at pertinent tactical and strategic foundations.
Preparation insights, persuasion tools, ethical benchmarks, and institutional influences are examined as they shape our ability to analyze problems, negotiate agreements, and resolve disputes in social, organizational, and political circumstances characterized by interdependent interests.
Verdini [the Prof] received the Institute's first-ever interdisciplinary PhD in negotiation, communication, diplomacy, and leadership in 2015. "I had fallen in love with these four fields because they ask for a full presence," he says. "You can't negotiate or lead effectively if you don't know what you stand for, and you can only figure out what you stand for if you're committed in a lifelong process of self-discovery and curiosity about oneself and each other."
Maya Makarovsky '25 [...] immediately saw how the course had "altered brain chemistry" for the better. One example: in the midst of passionate, defensive arguments in a business meeting, she was able to steer the discussion back to a more productive place.
"Before speaking, I took a moment to think of how to create value through our different interpretations of reality, and how we could convert an adversarial critical stance to one of mutual respect to work towards progress," she says. "11.011 empowered me to step back in the heated situation and think about what I should prioritize for all stakeholders involved, which was the long-term success of the project rather than short-term ego defense."
MIT OpenCourseWare offers this class (free, online), but it appears to be taught by the previous prof, not the rockstar noted in the Spectrum link above https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/11-011-the-art-and-science-of-negotiation-spring-2006/
Are you able to negotiate effectively? How did you learn? Your AC submitter learned by working with a couple of family members who were very good at negotiating--but it wasn't efficient, it took many years for their negotiating skills to rub off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 12, @03:15AM
Q: How much is 2+2?
A: How much do you want it to be?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday November 12, @05:17AM
This touches upon what I have long felt is a big hole in my engineering education. I'm not a good negotiator. Have often been too afraid or too wanting to please to say no. I forget things I meant to ask for, then am accused of breaking a promise when I do remember, or am stuck with a deal I don't like.
But, negotiation shouldn't be the art of getting the best of others. Should not be Henry Kissinger sneaky stuff. It should be the art of ensuring that everyone gets a fair deal. Find out what is fair. That's something many of these so-called expert negotiators forget. If employers were good at negotiating, they would not ask for unconscionable things such as "no compete" clauses. That instantly sets an adversarial tone. They also wouldn't bully and browbeat employees and even job applicants. That's not a way to build trust. When the poor sap who got screwed over sees that it was a bad deal, what happens then? Resentfully do the minimum necessary to comply. Or walk.
Any more, I don't even listen to deals. Saves me the bother of saying "no". No soliciting. And the solicitors who don't like that ought to listen to why. Marketing has a bad odor. Used car salespeople are proverbial liars. Desperate businesses resorting to scammy behavior, like not allowing subscribers to quit (*ahem* AOL), pushing the automatic renewal, that kind of crap should be stomped, hard. If I have to dispute a charge on a credit card, that business may be sure I will never do business with them again, and I'll discourage others from doing business with them. Worst are scams, like this Pig Butchering stuff that's been in the news lately.
They need to clean up their acts. Maybe create a professional negotiators society to act as a sort of bond that assures members will strive to make fair deals, and not take advantage of those who are not skilled negotiators?