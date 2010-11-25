Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.5 desktop environment has been released for nostalgic KDE 3.5 users as the fifth maintenance release of the R14.1.x series with various new features and enhancements.

Coming almost six and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.4, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Debian 13 "Trixie", Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka), openSUSE Leap 16, Fedora Linux 43, and RHEL 10.

The nightly builds also support the upcoming Debian 14 "Forky" operating system (Debian Testing). Support for older distributions that are no longer supported has been dropped in this release, including Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), openSUSE Leap 15.5, and Fedora Linux 41.

New features in Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5 include tiling support on multi-monitor setups, along with user-friendly tiling band settings, support for a paste command to the KRDC remote desktop client to let you send clipboard content as text, and FFmpeg 8.0 support to the K9Copy DVD backup and DVD authoring program.

This release also brings various aesthetic improvements and new blur options to the Kicker application menu, a mute toggle button to Codeine's volume slider, support for the unzip v6 date format to the Ark file archiver, and improvements to various TDE-branded artwork and a new Flying Konqi wallpaper.

Last but not least, Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5 adds a new option to center the pop-up menu when using the Baghira style, support for the libgpgme 2.0 library to the tdepim component, support for OpenLDAP 2.5, and smooth resize as the default selection at start to the KolourPaint paint program.

Of course, numerous bugs were fixed, so check out the full release notes for more details about the changes included in TDE R14.1.5, which you can download for Linux distros, as well as BSD and DilOS systems from the official website.