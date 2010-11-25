from the no-good-deed-goes-unpunished dept.
The FBI is attempting to unmask the owner behind archive.today, a popular archiving site that is also regularly used to bypass paywalls on the internet and to avoid sending traffic to the original publishers of web content, according to a subpoena posted by the website. The FBI subpoena says it is part of a criminal investigation, though it does not provide any details about what alleged crime is being investigated. Archive.today is also popularly known by several of its mirrors, including archive.is and archive.ph.
The subpoena, which was posted on X by archive.today on October 30, was sent by the FBI to Tucows, a popular Canadian domain registrar. It demands that Tucows give the FBI the "customer or subscriber name, address of service, and billing address" and other information about the "customer behind archive.today."
"THE INFORMATION SOUGHT THROUGH THIS SUBPOENA RELATES TO A FEDERAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION BEING CONDUCTED BY THE FBI," the subpoena says. "YOUR COMPANY IS REQUIRED TO FURNISH THIS INFORMATION. YOU ARE REQUESTED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE EXISTENCE OF THIS SUBPOENA INDEFINITELY AS ANY SUCH DISCLOSURE COULD INTERFERE WITH AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION AND ENFORCEMENT OF THE LAW."
The subpoena also requests "Local and long distance telephone connection records (examples include: incoming and outgoing calls, push-to-talk, and SMS/MMS connection records); Means and source of payment (including any credit card or bank account number); Records of session times and duration for Internet connectivity; Telephone or Instrument number (including IMEI, IMSI, UFMI, and ESN) and/or other customer/subscriber number(s) used to identify customer/subscriber, including any temporarily assigned network address (including Internet Protocol addresses); Types of service used (e.g. push-to-talk, text, three-way calling, email services, cloud computing, gaming services, etc.)"
The subpoena was issued on October 30 and was reported Wednesday by the German news outlet Heise. The FBI, Archive.today, and Tucows did not respond to a request for comment.
The site, which is known by both archive.today, archive.is, or any number of other mirrors, started in the early 2010s but rose to prominence during the GamerGate movement.
GamerGaters would take snapshots of articles using archive.is in order to avoid sending traffic directly to the websites that published them.
They also used the service to document changes to articles. The site has since become a widely used archiving tool and internet resource, with hundreds of millions of pages saved. It is often used to bypass website paywalls, but it is also used to save snapshots of articles or government websites that are likely to change or be deleted. It is still also widely used to avoid sending traffic to the original publisher of content.
A 2013 blog post on archive.today explains that once a page has been archived, it is very difficult to delete, and that the only way to get a page deleted from the site is to email the webmaster there: "It would be ridiculous if the site which goal is to fight the dead link problem has dead links itself."
Very little is known about the person or people who work on archive.today, though there have been numerous attempts to identify the webmasters. The most interesting is this article on a site called Gyrovague, whose crawling through various archive.today blogs and web presences suggests "it's a one-person labor of love, operated by a Russian of considerable talent and access to Europe."
A FAQ page, which has not been updated since 2013, states the site "is privately funded; there are no complex finances behind it." A post on the site's blog from 2021 says "it is doomed to die at any moment."
(Score: 5, Interesting) by janrinok on Wednesday November 12, @12:44PM (5 children)
... Even though you are in a different country and our laws are not applicable there.
I would also say that the 'ongoing investigation' that you were trying to keep quiet has been well and truly disclosed now. Was the request signed by anyone called "Striesand" by any chance?
Perhaps you shouldn't threaten other countries and apply tariffs on their products if you would like them to cooperate with you.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by epitaxial on Wednesday November 12, @01:30PM (3 children)
Do you expect anything less from cabinet this administration has hired? No one is qualified for the positions they're in.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 12, @01:57PM (2 children)
> No one is qualified for the positions they're in.
Oh, they're VERY qualified for the actual purposes of the positions they are in, it's just that the masks are well and truly off with respect to job titles' disconnect from the actual functions of the positions.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday November 12, @03:32PM (1 child)
> positions they are in
You mean draining the swamp? Removing all that government corruption. Aptly qualified.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday November 12, @03:57PM
If you think that is actually their job, then no, they aren't qualified.
- Donald Trump took what sure looks like a bribe of a $400 million jet from Qatar. He's also taken bribes from the Saudis and several other governments.
- Attorney General Pam Bondi asked for and received a large campaign donation from Donald Trump back when she was AG of Florida, and all of a sudden the fraud case that her office had been pursuing against Trump went away.
- "Border Czar" Tom Homan took an actual bag of cash as part of an FBI sting operation.
- SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas has been on the take for at least 15 years now, including free RVs, free housing for his mom, and big cash payouts to his wife Ginni on cases he is hearing.
And those are some of the cases just off the top of my head. They aren't rooting out corruption, they're absolutely 100% participating in it up to the hilt.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 12, @01:54PM
I was handed a "severance agreement" by a company about a month after they laid everybody off, myself included. Said agreement included one of these "DO NOT DISCLOSE THIS AGREEMENT OR ANY OF ITS CONTENTS TO ANYONE EVER" types of clauses, along with a whole lot of one sided BS about not making the company look bad, not suing the company, etc. I asked what I get in return for signing it, the verbal statement was "nothing" though the implied message was "we're only rehiring rubes dumb enough to sign this." I asked if I could disclose the agreement to a lawyer for consultation before deciding to sign or not? "Oh, of course..." yeah, I just doubled down on my job search. That place was (wrongfully by specifics, rightfully by karma) sued into oblivion a few years later, mostly by a competitor assisted by ex-employees.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday November 12, @12:52PM (2 children)
Actually, many people out there run zero-knowledge private or public pastebins or archivers.
I recommend to build yourself a server from https://privatebin.info/ [privatebin.info]
Even MOSSAD agents use that one, well above FBI's level of competence.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ShovelOperator1 on Wednesday November 12, @01:23PM
While there is a nice end-to-end there which is a good progress, this has a big, glowing vulnerability: The exposed server.
You want the public-facing IP? In more and more countries you need to provide so much identifying information that this looks like some requirement made on "gentleman's agreement". Internet providers just will not be able to sell this much of info. Sometimes you just cannot do this as a private user - you have to be a company to provide some information. And, because for more and more people the Internet is a walled garden of Meta, this is perfectly acceptable by the society.
Maybe buying the hosting/server? Good luck, one of the biggest server/hosting providers in the EU (merci, you probably know which one) prohibits storing of files on the server! This is in their terms of service, literally that it is forbidden to store files on the server! I have no idea how I can use a server without storing any files on it, so this looks like a law-compliant backdoor to shut down users without any warrant or request.
So if it has no integration using some network-on-network like I2P, Freenet or Tor (or hijacked servers, some underground news agencies used hijacked servers and Firefox add-on to host and access their sites), this is still acting on a shrinking ground. Finally the way to host such thing will shrink to almost zero and everyone hosting such thing will be seen (or rather, inspected)... like people with personal homepages are seen now.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 12, @02:06PM
I ran into an interesting bit of history whitewash the other day. In 1986 the bridge from Longboat Key to Lido Key suddenly closed and was out of service for an extended period of time - like years. For people who used the bridge regularly, this added 20-ish miles to common trips for them. There was no adequate facility to run an auto-ferry, but they did eventually set up a passenger ferry service for the immediate other-side of the bridge travelers and I suppose there was a lame bus service of sorts one might try to use as well... Story at the time was: the counterweight fell off the drawbridge and it slammed shut doing catastrophic damage. I believe I recall reading that in newspapers at the time as well, but maybe that part was urban legend. What was most definitely not urban legend was the unplanned sudden total closure of the bridge and its complete replacement starting with ground-breaking on the new bridge some time after the closure of the old one.
Ask Google about those events today and you'll get a "oh, there's not much information available on that, what happened was a planned closure to replace aging infrastructure for a few months..." The wonders of AI, making up what people (in power) want to hear and spreading it far and wide.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday November 12, @12:56PM (5 children)
Yeah, so they are profiting by redistributing stolen property that belongs to the copyright holders. Of course the FBI is going to investigate and prosecute if any of the money is coming is customers who reside in the US.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 12, @02:09PM (1 child)
> stolen property that belongs to the copyright holders.
The court of world opinion has been swinging against that trend for some time now. Mickey Mouse's original copyrights finally expired because of the shift away from supporting perpetual copyright.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday November 12, @04:15PM
A lot of people, particularly those on the left, would like to think property rights are a thing of the past, but in spite of millennials in the US trending towards communism, the world has been trending away from it for decades.
Why should copyright ever end anyway? The notion that it should is like saying, after x number of years, that house you inherited from your parents becomes public domain and gets re-distributed to squatters. Maybe that would fly in Europe (of course royalty would be exempt - lol) but not a chance here in the US.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Wednesday November 12, @03:24PM (1 child)
How are they profiting? It has zero ads. I think of it as intended, an archive, much like the library microfiche of old days. We need archives to prove the past. It's easy to hide propaganda now, with a simple webpage change, it never happened. Before they would need to reprint entire papers and bribe the archivists, and all it takes is missing a few of them to be found out. Read some papers from ww2 for a real eye opener on fake events, most of that war was motivated by propaganda.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday November 12, @04:23PM
It would be one thing if it were used purely as an archive, but TFS freely admits that it "often used to bypass website paywalls". Yeah, stealing content is theft, which is quite another thing. If you recall, Napster was sued into bankruptcy for distribution of stolen content.
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Wednesday November 12, @03:57PM
Unauthorized copying is, by definition, not theft.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Wednesday November 12, @01:30PM (4 children)
Outside the USA , US law does not apply. It's called sovereignty. They can take a hike. Not disclosing a subpoena is also something i'd never comply with. They want to keep things quiet so their investigations in other countries remain hidden. The USA is a hellhole. Worse by the day.
(Score: 4, Touché) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 12, @01:36PM (1 child)
The US spent the entire 2000s making as dumb a copyright law as possible and forcing every nation we had any relationship with to sign one sided treaties promising to match and enforce US copyright.
Canada was definitely among those nations.
(Score: 4, Touché) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 12, @01:44PM
Then again the converse side of most of those agreements was free trade, so maybe Canada should say "null and void, assholes" to captain lumber tarrifs
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 12, @02:13PM (1 child)
>They want to keep things quiet
This feels to me like a continued slip down the slope of those with wealth and power making the rules... for me it started with my first encounter with "employment at will" in the early 2000s, then a brush with this "here, sign this agreement that says you can never disclose the existence of this agreement, and if you don't we won't hire you - not that we're saying that even verbally, but that's the real message" in the early 2010s. The people behind that bullshit were a bunch of late 70s - early 80s well-to-dos investing in their grandchildrens' entrepreneurial aspirations - just looking out for the kids' best interests, you know.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday November 12, @03:37PM
Add the "zero hours contracts" to the greasy slope.