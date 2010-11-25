NASA confirms Voyager spacecraft has encountered a "wall of fire" at the edge of the Solar System:
After nearly half a century of traveling through space, NASA's Voyager mission has made another astonishing discovery — one that could redefine where our Solar System truly ends.
Voyager 1, launched 47 years ago, continues to send back data from farther away than any other human-made object. The spacecraft's long journey has allowed scientists to glimpse regions of space no probe has ever reached before, offering new insight into the outermost layers of the Solar System.
According to NASA, Voyager 1 has now encountered what researchers describe as a "wall of fire," a zone where temperatures reach between 30,000 and 50,000 kelvin — roughly 30,000 degrees Celsius. The finding was made as part of ongoing efforts to understand the boundary separating our Solar System from interstellar space.
Scientists have long debated where the Solar System actually ends. Some define it by the limits of the planets' orbits; others, by the reach of the Sun's gravitational and magnetic influence. The most accepted boundary is the heliopause — the outer edge of the heliosphere, the vast bubble created by the Sun's constant stream of charged particles, known as the solar wind.
"The Sun emits a constant stream of charged particles called the solar wind, which eventually travels past all the planets to a distance three times greater than that of Pluto before being stopped by the interstellar medium," NASA explains. "This forms a giant bubble around the Sun and its planets, known as the heliosphere."
The heliopause, then, is the frontier where the solar wind's strength fades and the interstellar medium begins. Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have now crossed this line, making them the only spacecraft ever to venture into true interstellar space.
One of the most striking findings from this mission concerns the alignment of magnetic fields beyond the Solar System's edge. NASA said that Voyager 2's measurements confirm what Voyager 1 had detected years earlier — that the magnetic field just outside the heliopause runs parallel to the field inside the heliosphere.
"An observation made by Voyager 2 confirms a surprising result from Voyager 1: the magnetic field in the region just beyond the heliopause is parallel to the magnetic field inside the heliosphere," NASA noted. With data from both spacecraft, scientists can now confirm that this alignment is not a coincidence but a defining characteristic of the boundary region.
[Editor's Comment: I am confused - how did Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 pass through this wall of 30,000 Celsius? Can anyone explain please?--JR]
Density of the medium? Heat doesn't transfer very well in a rarefied "atmosphere".
How? Scotty diverted all power to the forward shield array.
Technically if it's Voyager I guess B'Elanna screamed something in Klingon at the engine and then diverted all the power to the forward shield array.
So how did they measure it?
Collecting photons?
Temperature is the average energy of the particles in the medium. For charged particles, so is the energy expressed in eV. The proportional relation has the constant of 11,604 K/eV.
50,000K is less than 5eV. You can obtain higher temperatures fooling around with ionic wind produced by cheap hi voltage modules aliexpress or temu - around $5 w/ free shipping.
If you extend the relation from charged particles to photons, 5eV is in the UV-C band - 4.43–12.4 eV with 100–280nm wavelength.
Voyager 1 & 2 Instruments [nasa.gov]
If I was in charge NASA would get their funding tripled. This is the stuff I want to see done with my tax dollars. If any NASA employees are reading this, thank you. Thanks to the team of people keeping Voyager running. Incredible work all around.
Wouldn't you rather have another mexapixel on on your iPhone camera??? Or perhaps some new golf club technology???

I don't understand.
I don't understand.
The hidden assumption is that any of the money would reach "the team of people keeping Voyager running".
“This article is made and published by Asger Risom, who may have used AI in the preparation”
The density of the interstellar medium is incredibly low - the vacuum there is harder than any vacuum we can easily make on Earth. Put another way, air pressure on Earth is around 15psi (freedom units). Where Voyager is, the pressure is on the order of 1E-19, or about 0.0000000000000000001 psi.
What this means is that the particles out there are moving very fast (high temperature) but there are so few of them they don't transfer a large amount of heat energy to Voyager. As a result, it can be "hot" while simultaneously being perfectly safe.
Typically the rotational and vibrational modes of molecules (and molecule fragments) are not well equilibrated. So you could imagine perhaps the probes encountered a tiny, tiny number of spinning molecules that would only exist in that mode at extraordinary temperates assuming a Boltzmann distribution.
This is what physicists mean when they talk about the difference between heat and temperature. Heat is a form of energy; temperature is the potential associated with it.
I think the applicable bad automobile analogy would be if the percentage of parking spots at the store at the strip mall currently in use is 100% then it sounds "very busy" until you find out there's only 5 reserved spots in the lot so it can't be much of a traffic jam if there's virtually no cars there.
The concept of temperature makes sense under normal conditions when the thermalization time due to collisions is like nanoseconds or picoseconds or really small anyway. In deep space if a "fast" atom doesn't hit another, possibly cooler atom until next week, then the concept of heat transfer is messed up compared to what normal people expect.