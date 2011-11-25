from the la-la-la-la-i-cayin't-hear-you dept.
A $5 billion bet on a failing technology?
In a move that defies the growing consumer rejection of electric vehicles, Hyundai has doubled down on its multi-billion dollar wager. The automaker has opened Georgia's first purpose-built EV training facility, a massive 89,000-square-foot center intended to churn out hundreds of workers for its adjacent Metaplant. This grand opening on November 5 in Ellabell comes at a moment of profound crisis for the electric vehicle industry, raising serious questions about the wisdom of investing in a technology the free market is already abandoning.
The Hyundai Mobility Training Centre, strategically located next to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County, represents a colossal investment in the EV supply chain. The facility can train 824 workers simultaneously, preparing them for roles at the massive plant. Governor Brian Kemp celebrated the project, stating, "The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia will give thousands of people over the years the knowledge they need to benefit from this generational project."
[...] This massive push for EV workforce development stands in contrast to the reality unfolding across the automotive landscape. While Hyundai prepares to train thousands for EV assembly, Ford is reportedly on the verge of scrapping its flagship F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Hailed by CEO Jim Farley as a "modern Model T," the Lightning has become a symbol of EV failure, with demand described as horrendous and mounting EV losses totaling $13 billion since 2023.
Previously: Ford Will Lose $3 Billion on Electric Vehicles in 2023, It Says
There's no doubt that Ford is embracing electrification. It was first to market with an electric pickup truck for the US market, and a darn good one at that. It has a solid midsize electric crossover that's becoming more and more common on the road, even if it does still upset the occasional Mustangophile. And there's an electric Transit van for the trades. But its electric vehicle division will lose $3 billion this year as it continues to build new factories and buy raw materials.
The news came in a peek into Ford's financials released this morning. As we reported last year, Ford has split its passenger vehicle operations into two divisions. Electric vehicles fall under Ford Model e, with internal combustion engine-powered Fords (including hybrids and plug-in hybrids) falling under Ford Blue. The move was in large part to placate investors and analysts, no doubt starry-eyed during a time when any EV-related stock was booming.
Ford will ramp up production of the F-150 and F-Series Super Duty in 2026, but the Lightning will pay the price :
A fire at a Novelis aluminum plant has disrupted operations for several automakers, including Ford and its top-selling F-150. The setback has been costly, but the Blue Oval plans to bounce back next year by ramping up truck production.
Under the plan, the Dearborn Truck Plant will add a third shift with roughly 1,200 employees. This will be supported by more than 90 new workers at Dearborn Stamping as well as more than 80 additional employees at Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing.
Thanks to these workers and the extra shift, Ford aims to produce an additional 45,000+ F-150s in 2026. They’ll have traditional powertrains as the F-150 Lightning hasn’t lived up to expectations.
[...] In total, the automaker will increase production by more than 50,000 units and create up to 1,000 new jobs. Ford’s Chief Operating Officer, Kumar Galhotra, said “The people who keep our country running depend on America’s most popular vehicle – F-Series trucks – and we are mobilizing our team to meet that demand.”
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Thursday November 13, @07:11AM
It is not an EV problem. To the rest of the world the F-150 is the symbol of what is wrong with the US car industry.