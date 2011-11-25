from the some-gestures-in-traffic-get-your-point-across-more-effectively dept.
UBC study finds that purposeful hand gestures can boost persuasiveness and perceived competence:
Words matter — but your hands might matter more, according to a new UBC study which found that purposeful hand gestures can make speakers appear more competent and persuasive.
The UBC Sauder School of Business research, analyzed 2,184 TED Talks using AI and automated video analysis. Researchers isolated more than 200,000 hand gestures into 10-second clips and compared them against audience engagement metrics, such as 'likes' on social media while controlling for factors like gender, occupation, language, video length and more.
The team also ran randomized experiments in which participants watched videos of sales pitches where speakers delivered identical scripts but varied their hand movements. Viewers then rated the speakers and the products being pitched.
The verdict: More hand movement can significantly boost impact — but not all gestures are created equal.
Researchers categorized gestures into types, including "illustrators," which visually depict spoken content, for example, demonstrating the size of a fish while describing it, and "highlighters," such as pointing to an object mentioned in the speech. They also examined random, unrelated movements and the absence of gestures.
Illustrators had the strongest effect, making speakers seem more knowledgeable and improving audience understanding. Highlighters and random gestures, however, showed little to no impact.
[...] According to Dr. Zhou, audiences interpret illustrative gestures as a sign of mastery. "If a person uses their hands to visually illustrate what they're talking about, the audience perceives that this person has more knowledge and can make things easier to understand," she said.
[...] "Sometimes we just move our hands without a purpose. It's a habit," said Dr. Zhou. "But if you pay more attention and understand the impact, it can make a big difference."
Journal Reference: Rizzo, G. L. C., Berger, J., & Zhou, M. (2025). EXPRESS: Talking with Your Hands: How Hand Gestures Influence Communication. Journal of Marketing Research, 0(ja). https://doi.org/10.1177/00222437251385922
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday November 13, @12:04PM
Go far enough down this particular rabbit hole, and the best presentations will be a combination of mime and interpretive dance.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday November 13, @12:38PM (1 child)
This hand waving magic does not work on me. Not a little bit.
I automatically categorize hand gesticulators as liars. Automatically. The reason behind that is simple: when this happens, person's argumentation is very probably logically weak or hiding something so it needs to be strenghtened by these magical gestures support.
The actual mechanic of effect is also simple: purpose of such movements is cognitive overload, a brain distraction from the wider meaning of what is actually said.
I consider this a direct social attack on my mind and this greatly reduces my affinity to such person.
And I am quite sure any other martial artist reaction to such trickery is the same.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday November 13, @01:04PM
> "illustrators," which visually depict spoken content
I often find myself trying to represent complicated 3D geometries and concepts. Hand waving is very valuable in this situation. Less effective by video call.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 13, @12:42PM (1 child)
I speak with my fists!
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday November 13, @02:20PM
Why restrict yourself when there's plenty of open palm variations to choose from? https://www.shaolin.com.au/THand.html [shaolin.com.au]
Incidentally, the third installment is in early access: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3917840/Shaolin_vs_Wutang_Legends/ [steampowered.com]
(Score: 2) by aim on Thursday November 13, @01:34PM (1 child)
If you follow a course on how to properly do a presentation, you will be taught that your body language needs to fit the message you're trying to send. Using gestures can be part of how you send that message, as many people function more on a visual level.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday November 13, @02:03PM
That, and movement creates at least the appearance that something is happening that's not just somebody standing and talking, which combats boredom, the presenter's truest and most constant enemy.
The really great speakers even develop signature gestures. For example, in US politics, if you see somebody pointing their right index finger high up and to the right, without seeing anything else, you can probably identify a well-known senator just from that.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday November 13, @01:58PM
In related news, it turns out that Italians are the most persuasive people on the planet.
Along with deaf people, at least among those who know enough of their language to understand them.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday November 13, @02:24PM
These aren't the droids you're looking for ...
As noted giving someone the finger. That is a good gesture that conveys a clear message that can't be misunderstood. Otherwise? People that kept waving their hands around as they speak? They look like fools. It's like they can't get the words out of their face-hole and need to pull them forwards by waving their hands about. It has an impact for sure. Just not the one that they want or one that makes them look good.
Or perhaps it's just me. But people that wave their hands about excessively tend to fall into the idiot grouping of people. People one shouldn't listen to or interact with.