Google confirms AI search will have ads, but they may look different:
Google Ads are not going anywhere. Eventually, AI Search results on Google and likely other properties will have ads.
Google recently reported $56.57 billion in revenue from ads on Search and YouTube. You obviously can't expect ads to disappear from its search business.
Right now, Google has two AI features.
The first is AI Overviews, which appears at the top of the search results with answers scraped from publishers that Google does not want to pay.
The second and more powerful feature is AI Mode, which offers a ChatGPT-like personalized experience.
Google has already confirmed it plans to integrate services like Gmail and Drive into Google AI Mode to create a new personalized experience where AI knows everything about you.
In a podcast [28:12 --JE], Google's Robby Stein argued that the Google Ads business is not going anywhere, but it will evolve to support the new landscape.
Robby Stein says Google does not see them [ads] going away, but the experience could change.
"...you could take a picture of your shoes and say, 'Hey, these are my shoes. What are other cool shoes like this?' And we could answer that now or help provide you context with that. Or you could ask about this really cool restaurant question. It can be five sentences about all your allergies, issues with this. I have this big group. I want to make sure it's got light. What can I book in advance? And you can put that into Google now too," Robby argues while explaining where ads could fit into the AI experience.
"I think that's an opportunity for the future to be even more helpful for you, particularly in an advertising context. And so we started some experiments on ads within AI Mode and within Google AI experiences," he added.
At this point, it looks like Google wants you to use AI Mode for personal questions, and based on those questions, it could show personalized ads.
Google is already testing ads in AI Search in a limited form, and we'll likely learn more about its plans next year.
Related: Google's Gemini Deep Research Can Now Read Your Gmail and Rummage Through Google Drive
Even with more info, web giant says agent can't be trusted to keep you healthy, wealthy, and wise
Google's Gemini Deep Research tool can now reach deep into Gmail, Drive, and Chat to obtain data that might be useful for answering research questions.
Gemini Deep Research is Gemini 2.5 Pro (presently) deputized as an agent, meaning it embarks on a multistep process to respond to a directive rather than spitting out an immediate response. Deep Research systems incorporate knowledge discovery, workflow automation, and research orchestration.
Google is not the only provider of such systems. OpenAI and Perplexity also offer deep research tools, and various open source implementations are also available.
"After you enter your question, it creates a multi-step research plan for you to either revise or approve," explained Dave Citron, senior director of product management for Google's Gemini service, in a blog post last year. "Once you approve, it begins deeply analyzing relevant information from across the web on your behalf."
Now Gemini Deep Research can, if allowed, access data in your Gmail, Drive (e.g. Docs, Slides, Sheets, and PDFs), and Google Chat for added context. If the data you have stored in Google Workspace might be relevant to your research question, granting Gemini access to that data may lead to better results.
There is precedent for this sort of data access among other AI vendors, since providing AI models with access to personal files and data tends to make them more useful – at the expense of privacy and security. Anthropic's Claude, for example, has web-based connectors for accessing Google Drive and Slack. Its iOS incarnation can access certain apps like Maps and iMessage. And Claude Desktop supports desktop extensions for access to the local file system.
Nonetheless, it's worth considering Google's expansive privacy notice for Gemini Apps. On the linked Google Privacy & Terms page, the company says it uses "publicly available information to help train Google's AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Gemini Apps, and Cloud AI capabilities."
As the wording of that passage says nothing about private data, The Register asked Google to clarify. A company spokesperson confirmed that information available to Gemini via connected apps such as Gmail and Drive is not used to improve the company's generative AI.