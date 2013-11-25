Lego is releasing its first-ever Star Trek -inspired model — with an incredible recreation of the signature ship from the '80s TV series.

Made from 3,600 pieces, the Lego set is of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, the spaceship that serves as the main setting of Star Trek: The Next Generation series, which ran for seven seasons, as well as the 1994 film, Star Trek Generations.

"[It] allows builders to craft a detailed replica of the iconic starship, complete with a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, and warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing," according to a press release from Lego. "The model also features an opening shuttlebay and two mini shuttlepods, perfect for recreating classic scenes."

The set comes with nine mini-figures of Star Trek: The Next Generation characters, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher.

Figurines also have some themed accessories, like an engineering case, phaser, or portable tractor beam generator.

Once the spaceship has been built, it can be placed on an angled display stand complete with an information plaque that is included in the kit. There is also a display tile, with Star Trek: The Next Generation branding, for the mini-figures.

However, fans should not expect to get their hands on the set before Black Friday, which falls this year on November 28. The set will be sold on Lego's website and in stores for $399.99.

In addition, customers who get the new Star Trek set will receive a special gift while supplies last: The Lego Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod. The set includes everything needed to make a mini-figure-scale model of the Type-15 Shuttlepod, a small two-person craft from the franchise.

Actor Jonathan Frakes, who starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation, celebrated the new U.S.S. Enterprise set from Lego in a statement.

"As Commander Riker, I spent a lot of time on the bridge of the Enterprise, and now fans can take the helm themselves... in LEGO brick form!" he said. "This set is a fantastic way to relive the adventures of the crew, piece by piece. Look out for a cameo in the livestream with an offer to win a signed Enterprise set!"

This isn't the first time that Lego has brought the setting of a beloved franchise to life. In September, the company launched the two-foot-tall Lego Star Wars Death Star, made up of a whopping 9,023 pieces. It also features the most mini-figures ever in a Lego set.

Priced at $999.99, the model recreates a busy cross-section of the Galactic Empire's infamous moon-sized planet destroyer from Star Wars.