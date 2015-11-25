A new scheme will help to share the benefits of solar power in the daytime:
Australian households will be able to access free electricity for three hours every day, in an effort to encourage energy use when excess solar power is being fed into the grid.
The federal government scheme will require retailers to offer free electricity to households for at least three hours in the middle of the day, when there is often more electricity generated than is being used, leading to very cheap or even negative wholesale prices.
The Solar Sharer scheme will initially be introduced to consumers in default market offer regions like NSW, south-east Queensland and South Australia from July next year, with consultation to extend the scheme to other jurisdictions by 2027.
Households with smart meters will be able to run washers and dryers, air conditioning or any other appliances for free within the three-hour window.
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the scheme would share around the benefits of solar panels, including to those without panels or who rented their homes.
"There is so much power in the middle of the day now that often the prices are very cheap or negative and this should be something, by our analysis, that energy companies can incorporate and offer," Mr Bowen told the ABC.
"It's not a silver bullet, and it is part of a suite of measures, but it's a good one. No one would claim that one particular policy solves all the challenges in the energy market."
Mr Bowen added that modern technology had made it easier for people to schedule appliances to start in the middle of the day, when electricity would be free.
"We want to see the benefits of renewable energy flow to all, even those without solar panels or batteries," he said.
But retailers have reacted with surprise to the announcement, saying it had not been raised in consultations on reforms to the network.
"This lack of consultation risks damaging industry confidence, as well as creating the potential for unintended consequences," the Australian Energy Council's chief executive Louisa Kinnear said in a statement.
[...] The government said the shift in demand was expected to lower costs for everyone by reducing peak demand in the evening, which would also minimise the need for "costly" network upgrades to ensure grid stability.
The federal government has been under pressure to address power price concerns, as state and federal rebates come off, and with a recent uptick in inflation as a consequence.
Akaysha Energy bags AU$460 million for 1,244MWh BESS in Victoria, Australia:
The financing is underpinned by a 15-year virtual tolling agreement with Snowy Hydro, representing the state-owned generator's first battery offtake agreement.
With a contracted capacity of 220MW, the arrangement constitutes the largest four-hour virtual toll agreement in the Australian market. Snowy Hydro has been active in securing battery storage capacity, with the company signing multiple offtake deals for over 2GWh of battery energy storage across Australia.
Located in southwest Victoria, the Elaine BESS will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) through existing transmission infrastructure. The strategic positioning will enable the battery system to manage transmission outage risks and support the integration of renewable energy sources, particularly wind and solar generation, into the grid.
[...] Akaysha Energy has established itself as a leading developer and operator of utility-scale battery storage systems in Australia. The company recently achieved commercial operation of Stage 1 of the 850MW/1,680MWh Waratah Super Battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 16, @07:19AM
> There is so much power in the middle of the day now that often the prices are very cheap or negative
As usual, *giving* the electricity away is, in fact, a way of short-changing the populace. When its value is negative? heh.
Corporations, then, are *still* complaining that the measure doesn't bring them additional money. Sigh. Benefit the rich by giving to the poor, and the rich bitch "How Dare You..."