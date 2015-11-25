from the you-can-use-it-to-sweeten-your-poop-coffee dept.
In the little wooden hut perched high on metal-wrapped stilts, the drone is high, loud and insistent.
With his beekeeping suit on, but hands uncovered, Hasan Kutluata squeezes the bellows on his pine-filled bee smoker. Pale wreaths swirl in the air, mirroring the mist that drifts over the slopes of the densely forested Kaçkar mountains outside.
The smoke is to calm the bees, masking the pheromone they release when they sense danger and which warns other bees to attack.
When Kutluata lifts the lid off the round lindenwood hives, the hum rises to a crescendo — but these bees aren't angry, it's just their honey that's mad.
We're here to harvest deli bal — bal means "honey" and deli means "crazy" or "mad" — and Turkey's Black Sea region is one of only two places in the world to produce it, the other being Nepal's Hindu Kush Himalayan mountain range.
"In our untouched forests, the purple rhododendron blooms in spring," Kutluata tells CNN. "The bees collect nectar from those flowers, and that's how we get the mad honey."
The nectar contains a naturally occurring toxin called grayanotoxin. The amount that makes it into the honey varies per season and what other flowers the bees have been feasting on, but a spoonful can pack enough buzz to deliver a gently soporific high — while a jar would land you in a hospital.
For millennia, deli bal has been used as folk medicine, a spoonful taken daily to lower blood pressure or used as a sexual stimulant. Today, this potentially dangerous delicacy sells at a premium price.
[...] Deli bal is a dark amber red and its scent is sharp. The taste is earthy with subtle barnyard notes. There are telltale sensations that announce the presence of grayanotoxin: A herbal bitterness underlies the sweetness of the honey and a burning heat catches the back of the throat.
[...] This is a food that has felled armies. In the 4th century BCE, the Greek military leader Xenophon wrote of soldiers traveling near Trabzon on the Black Sea coast who overindulged on the sweet treat: "Not one of them could stand up, but those who had eaten a little were like people exceedingly drunk, while those who had eaten a great deal seemed like crazy, or even, in some cases, dying men. So they lay there in great numbers as though the army had suffered a defeat, and great despondency prevailed."
[...] "The longer the honey stays in the hive, the higher its quality becomes. The quality is determined by the promille value," he explains. Promille refers to the concentration of the honey. "The higher the promille value, the higher the quality."
"Chestnut honey can be found everywhere, but it really makes a difference," adds Emine. "In terms of the promille value, it can be 600, 700, 800, but elsewhere, it might be 500 in terms of quality."
[...] To Emine, honey "represents health. If my throat is sore, I turn to honey. If I'm coughing, I turn to honey. If I'm feeling weak, I turn to honey again."
[...] Deli bal can be sold legally in Turkey and is legal in many countries. However, the US Food and Drug Administration does not recommend its consumption.
"Consumers should check labeling of honey to ensure it is not labeled as 'mad honey' or marketed for intoxicating qualities," an FDA spokesperson told CNN.
"Eating honey with a high amount of this toxin can lead to 'mad honey' poisoning, with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or dizziness. This type of poisoning is rare."