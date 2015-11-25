AI resistance: Who says no to AI and why? – Digital Society Blog:
A poisoned dataset. A writers' strike that froze Hollywood for 148 days. Street protests against data centres. Behind each of these acts lies a growing global pushback against artificial intelligence. Drawing on the recent report, "From Rejection to Regulation: Mapping the Landscape of AI Resistance," by Can Simsek and Ayse Gizem Yasar, this article examines how artists, workers, activists, and scholars challenge the design, deployment, and governance of AI systems. It explores the drivers behind AI resistance and outlines a research agenda that treats these acts not as obstacles, but as vital contributions to democratic AI governance.
Artificial intelligence is catalysing a radical sociotechnical transformation, reshaping not only our technological infrastructures but also the institutions that organise society. In the midst of this shift, crucial questions arise: Who determines the direction of this change and the future we want to build? Who remains unheard in the conversation? Are we passive observers of increasingly deployed powerful algorithms, or do we have the agency and responsibility to challenge and reshape them?
Acts of pushback are already unfolding across diverse domains and geographies. While heterogeneous in form and motivation, these interventions share a critical orientation towards the pace, purpose, and underlying power structures of contemporary AI development. Rather than isolated incidents, they constitute elements of a broader landscape of AI resistance that demands closer attention.
To see today's pushback against AI in context, it helps to remember that resistance to new technology is nothing new. Technological paradigm shifts have consistently triggered societal concern and resistance, from the 19th century Luddites who opposed textile machinery due to labor displacement, to current debates on digital surveillance and algorithmic bias. As artificial intelligence emerges as a major transformative force, public reactions continue to alternate between optimism and concern. On the one hand, governments and private firms are committing unprecedented levels of investment in AI development; on the other, a growing amount of "AI resistance" raises fundamental objections to how these technologies are being designed, produced, deployed, and governed. But what exactly is AI resistance?
The concept of "resistance" in the context of AI encompasses a wide spectrum of actions and discourses that may be overt or subtle, organised or diffuse, individual or collective, oppositional or reformist. Drawing on insights from critical theory and science and technology studies, resistance to artificial intelligence can be understood as a form of agency exercised within existing systems of power. In this framing, the object of resistance is not technology per se, but the sociotechnical arrangements and asymmetries that both shape and are shaped by the development and application of AI.
Such resistance can manifest in diverse forms, including public protest, legal action, digital subversion, scholarly critique, and grassroots advocacy. Comparable to civil disobedience, these practices reflect a principled commitment to ethical, legal, or democratic norms perceived to be undermined by the development or deployment of certain AI systems. The term "AI resistance" therefore covers a broad range of actions and is open to multiple interpretations, given that both "resistance" and "artificial intelligence" are expansive and inherently abstract concepts. But what does AI resistance look like in practice?
In the report, we recorded numerous instances of AI resistance, including protests against the environmental impacts of data centers, opposition from big tech employees over military applications of AI, public outcry over the UK's A-level grading fiasco. While not intended to be exhaustive, we surveyed six key areas where such resistance has been particularly active:
- creative industries
- migration and border control
- medical AI
- higher education
- defense and security sectors and
- environmental activism
Thereby, we highlighted key actors in AI resistance, with particular emphasis on the role of civil society in mobilising public opposition. The report also looks at how governments have turned some forms of resistance into law. One example is the EU AI Act, which prohibits certain AI systems like deliberately manipulative AI practices.
The report also points to five main reasons why people push back against AI, each illustrated with real-world examples:
- First, there are socio-economic concerns, visible for example in the creative industries, where the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike took aim at AI's potential to replace human jobs
- Second, ethical issues arise when AI systems are opaque or biased, such as migration risk-assessment tools that can unfairly influence decisions about people's futures
- Third, safety risks are a concern, especially in healthcare, where flawed AI diagnostic results have led medical professionals to speak out
- Fourth, there are threats to democracy and sovereignty, including the use of AI for large-scale societal manipulation
- And finally, there's the environmental impact: climate-focused NGOs have highlighted research showing the significant carbon footprint of training large AI models
Journal Reference: Şimşek and Yasar (2025). From Rejection to Regulation: Mapping the Landscape of AI Resistance. Available here: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=5287068
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 16, @11:12AM
There are either two sides to this Eh- Eye- push-back:
1. You realize it's a bubble, inflated by large corporations, each suffering FOMO
2. "AI" is the hottest thing, just on the cusp of being realized, that will save us from working, save us from our jobs, save us from ourselves, and invent more great technology that we can't even conceive of
.... omfg. One of these two groups just "doesn't get it," and needs the other to continually show them just how dumb they are. They will, of course, keep "pushing back" and denying the premise of the other group, and round-and-round we go, until the soil of the earth is parched dry, the oceans are too hot to sustain life larger than microbes, and the land is a barren brown desert, observed by nothing more than satellites, coalescing into an iron-rich (titanium-rich?) ring structure around the planet.