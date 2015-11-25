Stories
Youtube Ads - Legal Advice Required

posted by janrinok on Sunday November 16, @08:28PM
Answers

Dr Spin writes:

I have been playing YouTube videos, despite the obvious risk to my mental health.

I am using Firefox on Linux and tend to have the "volume control" on my desktop because I use an external sound card to record or drive headphones.

I notice that each time an ad comes on, the volume setting jumps up. Its not that the ad sound level is higher (although it IS).

The actual volume setting is bumped up and remains so after I have skipped the advert.

Is this not illegal interference with my computer? An offence against some law?

[Editor's Comment: Has anyone else witnessed this? I watch Youtube but rarely see any ads in the video's that I watch. As for 'legal advice' - if it is happening we have probably signed our lives away somewhere that permits it. ]

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 16, @08:36PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 16, @08:36PM (#1424502)

    1. We are not lawyers, and we are not your lawyers. If you're seeking legal advice, consult an attorney.

    2. If the volume level is changeable by the page, then it must be exposed via the javascript interface of the browser

    2b. If control over the volume level is exposed, there is an implication that it is meant to be used.

    3. perhaps you should disable javascript.

    • (Score: 2) by crm114 on Sunday November 16, @09:03PM

      by crm114 (8238) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 16, @09:03PM (#1424508)
      Well, yeah, everything the previous post said. That having been said, I've noticed the same, and attributed it to Dynamic Range Compression https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dynamic_range_compression [wikipedia.org] Same thing that had been going on with TV ads for decades. Maybe YouTube screwed up and forgot to reset when the original video comes back?

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 16, @08:59PM (2 children)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Sunday November 16, @08:59PM (#1424506)

    It seems to be a Linux issue, and worked around by changing an internal setting [mozilla.org] at least in some cases.

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 16, @09:02PM (1 child)

      by krishnoid (1156) on Sunday November 16, @09:02PM (#1424507)

      It might be related to Mozilla bug 1939362 [mozilla.org].

      • (Score: 2) by crm114 on Sunday November 16, @09:06PM

        by crm114 (8238) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 16, @09:06PM (#1424509)

        Except the same thing happens on SO's stock standard iPad & iPhone (haven't checked on the iLaptop). Definitely not limited to FireFox.

  • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday November 16, @09:11PM

    by RamiK (1813) on Sunday November 16, @09:11PM (#1424510)

    https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1422637 [mozilla.org]

