I have been playing YouTube videos, despite the obvious risk to my mental health.
I am using Firefox on Linux and tend to have the "volume control" on my desktop because I use an external sound card to record or drive headphones.
I notice that each time an ad comes on, the volume setting jumps up. Its not that the ad sound level is higher (although it IS).
The actual volume setting is bumped up and remains so after I have skipped the advert.
Is this not illegal interference with my computer? An offence against some law?
[Editor's Comment: Has anyone else witnessed this? I watch Youtube but rarely see any ads in the video's that I watch. As for 'legal advice' - if it is happening we have probably signed our lives away somewhere that permits it. ]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 16, @08:36PM (1 child)
1. We are not lawyers, and we are not your lawyers. If you're seeking legal advice, consult an attorney.
2. If the volume level is changeable by the page, then it must be exposed via the javascript interface of the browser
2b. If control over the volume level is exposed, there is an implication that it is meant to be used.
3. perhaps you should disable javascript.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Sunday November 16, @09:03PM
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 16, @08:59PM (2 children)
It seems to be a Linux issue, and worked around by changing an internal setting [mozilla.org] at least in some cases.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 16, @09:02PM (1 child)
It might be related to Mozilla bug 1939362 [mozilla.org].
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Sunday November 16, @09:06PM
Except the same thing happens on SO's stock standard iPad & iPhone (haven't checked on the iLaptop). Definitely not limited to FireFox.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday November 16, @09:11PM
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1422637 [mozilla.org]
compiling...