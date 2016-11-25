NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.105.08 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as a new update in the latest NVIDIA 580 series.

NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to '1' will disable the boost.

This release also fixes an issue that caused the vfio-pci module to soft lock up after powering off a virtual machine with passed-through NVIDIA GPUs, a bug that caused the Rage 2 video game to crash when loading the game menu, and a bug that caused the Metro Exodus EE (Enhanced Edition) video game to crash.

On top of that, NVIDIA 580.95.05 fixes a bug that could cause some HDMI displays to remain blank after unplugging and re-plugging them, as well as a bug that allowed VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to be enabled on some modes where it isn't actually possible, leading to a black screen.

Also fixed in this release is a recent regression that prevented HDMI FRL (Fixed Rate Link) from working after hot unplugging and replugging a display, and an issue that could prevent large resolution or high refresh rate modes like 7680x2160p@240hz from being available when using HDMI FRL or DisplayPort.

Check out the changelog for more details about the changes implemented in the NVIDIA 580.105.08 graphics driver, which is available for download from the same page as a binary installer for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) GNU/Linux distributions.

Binaries are also available for 64-bit FreeBSD systems, as well as 32-bit and 64-bit Solaris systems. NVIDIA 580.105.08 is considered the latest production branch version, and it is the recommended version for all users.