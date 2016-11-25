https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/11/us-spy-satellites-built-by-spacex-send-signals-in-the-wrong-direction/
About 170 Starshield satellites built by SpaceX for the US government's National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) have been sending signals in the wrong direction, a satellite researcher found.
The SpaceX-built spy satellites are helping the NRO greatly expand its satellite surveillance capabilities, but the purpose of these signals is unknown. The signals are sent from space to Earth in a frequency band that's allocated internationally for Earth-to-space and space-to-space transmissions.
There have been no public complaints of interference caused by the surprising Starshield emissions. But the researcher who found them says they highlight a troubling lack of transparency in how the US government manages the use of spectrum and a failure to coordinate spectrum usage with other countries.
Scott Tilley, an engineering technologist and amateur radio astronomer in British Columbia, discovered the signals in late September or early October while working on another project. He found them in various parts of the 2025–2110 MHz band, and from his location, he was able to confirm that 170 satellites were emitting the signals over Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Given the global nature of the Starshield constellation, the signals may be emitted over other countries as well.
"This particular band is allocated by the ITU [International Telecommunication Union], the United States, and Canada primarily as an uplink band to spacecraft on orbit—in other words, things in space, so satellite receivers will be listening on these frequencies," Tilley told Ars. "If you've got a loud constellation of signals blasting away on the same frequencies, it has the potential to interfere with the reception of ground station signals being directed at satellites on orbit."
In the US, users of the 2025–2110 MHz portion of the S-Band include NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as well as nongovernmental users like TV news broadcasters that have vehicles equipped with satellite dishes to broadcast from remote locations.
Experts told Ars that the NRO likely coordinated with the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to ensure that signals wouldn't interfere with other spectrum users. A decision to allow the emissions wouldn't necessarily be made public, they said. But conflicts with other governments are still possible, especially if the signals are found to interfere with users of the frequencies in other countries.
Tilley previously made headlines in 2018 when he located a satellite that NASA had lost contact with in 2005. For his new discovery, Tilley published data and a technical paper describing the "strong wideband S-band emissions," and his work was featured by NPR on October 17.
Tilley's technical paper said emissions were detected from 170 satellites out of the 193 known Starshield satellites. Emissions have since been detected from one more satellite, making it 171 out of 193, he told Ars. "The apparent downlink use of an uplink-allocated band, if confirmed by authorities, warrants prompt technical and regulatory review to assess interference risk and ensure compliance" with ITU regulations, Tilley's paper said.
Tilley said he uses a mix of omnidirectional antennas and dish antennas at his home to receive signals, along with "software-defined radios and quite a bit of proprietary software I've written or open source software that I use for analysis work." The signals did not stop when the paper was published. Tilley said the emissions are powerful enough to be received by "relatively small ground stations."
Tilley's paper said that Starshield satellites emit signals with a width of 9 MHz and signal-to-noise (SNR) ratios of 10 to 15 decibels. "A 10 dB SNR means the received signal power is ten times greater than the noise power in the same bandwidth," while "20 dB means one hundred times," Tilley told Ars.
Other Starshield signals that were 4 or 5 MHz wide "have been observed to change frequency from day to day with SNR exceeding 20dB," his paper said. "Also observed from time to time are other weaker wide signals from 2025–2110 MHz what may be artifacts or actual intentional emissions."
The 2025–2110 MHz band is used by NASA for science missions and by other countries for similar missions, Tilley noted. "Any other radio activity that's occurring on this band is intentionally limited to avoid causing disruption to its primary purpose," he said.
The band is used for some fully terrestrial, non-space purposes. Mobile service is allowed in 2025–2110 MHz, but ITU rules say that "administrations shall not introduce high-density mobile systems" in these frequencies. The band is also licensed in the US for non-federal terrestrial services, including the Broadcast Auxiliary Service, Cable Television Relay Service, and Local Television Transmission Service.
While Earth-based systems using the band, such as TV links from mobile studios, have legal protection against interference, Tilley noted that "they normally use highly directional and local signals to link a field crew with a studio... they're not aimed into space but at a terrestrial target with a very directional antenna." A trade group representing the US broadcast industry told Ars that it hasn't observed any interference from Starshield satellites.
[...] While Tilley doesn't know exactly what the emissions are for, his paper said the "signal characteristics—strong, coherent, and highly predictable carriers from a large constellation—create the technical conditions under which opportunistic or deliberate PNT exploitation could occur."
PNT refers to Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) applications. "While it is not suggested that the system was designed for that role, the combination of wideband data channels and persistent carrier tones in a globally distributed or even regionally operated network represents a practical foundation for such use, either by friendly forces in contested environments or by third parties seeking situational awareness," the paper said.
Much more information in the linked source.