In a blunt assessment that sent shockwaves through the tech and policy worlds, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China is poised to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) race – not because of superior technology, but due to crippling energy costs and regulatory burdens hobbling Western competitors:
The prolific tech leader was speaking on the sidelines of the FT's Future of AI Summit, where he warned that China would beat the U.S. in artificial intelligence thanks to lower energy costs and looser regulations.
The comments, which CNBC could not verify independently, would represent Huang's starkest warning yet that the U.S. is at risk of losing its global lead in advanced AI technologies.
After the FT published their report, the Nvidia chief softened his tone on X:
"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI. It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide."
Previously:
- China Bans Nvidia's AI Chips
- Chinese AI Chip Market: Nvidia Violates Antitrust and Tencent Produces Locally
- US Tech Czar: China Just Two Years Behind On Chip Design (6 months ago)
China’s AI and chipmaking prowess lags the USA’s by just two years, and America’s efforts to slow its progress could be hobbling its own semiconductor industry, according to Trump administration tech czar David Sacks.
Sacks is chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and on Thursday gave an interview to Bloomberg Television in which he said China has become “adept” at working around restrictions on its semiconductor industry.
“I think today China is one-and-a-half to two years behind us on chip design, but Huawei is moving fast to catch up,” Sacks said. He said Huawei remains “constrained” in terms of GPU production but believes the Chinese company will start exporting hardware.
“I think we do have to be concerned about Huawei competing on the global market,” he said. “They may not be there yet, but I would expect that to change in the future.”
The prospect of Huawei becoming a significant provider of GPUs and other AI-related hardware worries Sacks, because if that happens US companies would face more competition.
“If we are overly restrictive in terms of US sales to the world there will be a time where we are kind of kicking ourselves and saying: ‘When we had this whole market to ourselves, why didn’t we take advantage of that opportunity and lock in the American tech stack?’”
Sacks said concerns over such a scenario are one reason the US abandoned the Biden-era diffusion rule that capped export sales of American GPUs outside the USA and required some buyers to secure a license for their purchases.
“I think it is a valid policy objective to stop our leading-edge semiconductors going to China, but at the same time we don’t want to restrict them going to our friends and allies,” he said. “To be sure we should name our security requirements, but our friends and allies are eager to comply with those security requirements.”
Sacks said the Trump administration’s goal is to have the American tech stack become the global standard. “We want to have the largest market share we can, we want to be the partner of choice for the world,” he said.
But he said past regulations “would have shot the tech industry in the foot out of concern US chips go to China.”
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei recently rated his company’s GPUs as one generation behind the best products made by US companies.
However many AI workloads don’t need bleeding-edge kit, so if Huawei can sell well-priced and powerful products around the world – and build the ecosystem that makes them useful – it could challenge the likes of Nvidia and AMD in some markets.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also criticized US export controls on AI hardware, arguing that denying Chinese researchers access to his company’s hardware means the world can’t benefit from innovations developed by Middle Kingdom computer scientists.
China Rules That Nvidia Violated its Antitrust Laws
China rules that Nvidia violated its antitrust laws:
A Chinese regulator has found Nvidia violated the country's antitrust law, in a preliminary finding against the world's most valuable chipmaker.
Nvidia had failed to fully comply with provisions outlined when it acquired Mellanox Technologies, an Israeli-US supplier of networking products, China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Monday. Beijing conditionally approved the US chipmaker's acquisition of Mellanox in 2020.
Monday's statement came as US and Chinese officials prepared for more talks in Madrid over trade, with a tariff truce between the world's two largest economies set to expire in November.
SAMR reached its conclusion weeks before Monday's announcement, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, adding that the regulator had released the statement now to give China greater leverage in the trade talks.
The regulator started the anti-monopoly investigation in December, a week after the US unveiled tougher export controls on advanced high-bandwidth memory chips and chipmaking equipment to the country.
[...] The preliminary findings against the chipmaker could result in fines of between 1 percent and 10 percent of the company's previous year's sales. Regulators can also force the company to change business practices that are considered in violation of antitrust laws.
Over recent years, Nvidia has become a global market leader in artificial intelligence chips, with its graphics processing units becoming crucial in developing leading AI models.
That has also meant that Nvidia has increasingly been caught up in the trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
[...] Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, who has made frequent visits to China in a signal of his commitment to a crucial overseas market, has previously criticized the US curbs as a "failure" that has spurred Chinese rivals to accelerate development of their own products.
Nvidia just can't seem to catch a break.
After beating a ban on China sales imposed by the Trump administration, the tech giant is now facing a ban on its products by Chinese regulators.
Chinese internet regulator Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered top Chinese tech companies like Bytedance and Alibaba to end their testing and orders of Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D chips, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Nvidia unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D chip, a lower tech chip designed just to be sold in China under compliance with American export control rules, earlier this year. The chips were initially designed to fill the void left by the then-banned H20 chips, another lower tech China-only chip. The H20s were recently reapproved for sale by the U.S. but orders have not yet begun shipping out. China is also advocating for the U.S. government to approve the sale of higher tech Blackwell chips to China.
The move comes as the latest breaking point of a fraying relationship between China and Nvidia.
Last month, Chinese authorities started questioning and cautioning industry titans like Tencent over their purchases of Nvidia's H20 chips, according to Reuters.
"We can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at a press conference on Wednesday in response to a question about the China CAC. "I'm disappointed with what I see but they have larger agendas to work out between China and the United States. And I'm patient about it. We'll continue to be supportive of the Chinese government and Chinese companies as they wish."Nvidia has been caught up in the middle of a trade storm between the two countries.
The Biden administration was first to enforce export restrictions on Nvidia chips sold to China, in an effort to curb the entry of high-tech chips into China off of national security and competitive fears. The restrictions expanded for a while before they were relaxed again under Trump after Beijing landed a big blow to domestic AI confidence earlier this year with Deepseek's R1, an AI model that rivaled the best of American companies offerings using lower cost chips, inadvertently showing Americans that Chinese innovation did not require the top Nvidia chips.
The trade dispute has since gone beyond just chips to include discussions over TikTok and rare earth metals, of which China controls roughly 90% of the world's supply.
China's AI industry was largely dependent on American chipmaker Nvidia's chips but that might all be changing soon. After Trump's blanket ban earlier this year choked off the Chinese industry from access to Nvidia chips, Chinese chip development has ramped up. China chip stocks have experienced a major boom so big that the Beijing-based company Cambricon had to warn investors recently.
"The message is now loud and clear," an unnamed Chinese tech executive told the FT. "Earlier, people had hopes of renewed Nvidia supply if the geopolitical situation improves. Now it's all hands on deck to build the domestic system."
Although no chip, Chinese-made or otherwise, has been considered up to par with Nvidia's offerings, the Financial Times article paints a different picture.
After talking to top Chinese tech companies Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu about their chip development, Beijing has concluded that Chinese AI processors are now comparable or even better than the downgraded Nvidia products that are allowed into China, according to the FT, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
"The top-level consensus now is there's going to be enough domestic supply to meet demand without having to buy Nvidia chips," an industry insider told the FT.
The Chinese chip industry is having a good day. Alibaba shares rose after the company secured a prominent Chinese customer, state-owned telecommunications operator China Unicom, for its new AI chips. Baidu's shares in Hong Kong jumped by the most they have in more than three years after analysts voiced confidence in the search engine operator's chip venture.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 18, @06:00AM
Get rid of all of that pesky Western government oversight and install a pro-manufacturing oligarchy instead of pro-billionare
I have heard China can produce wafers at half the cost we can because there is no equipment depreciation there.
It is so easy to get a design made there that hobbyists are starting to do it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 18, @06:13AM
Corporation uses the threat of the boogeyman in the closet in an attempt to reduce regulation and increase subsidies! News at 11!