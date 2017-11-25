Google has spent the last few years waging a losing battle against Epic Games, which accused the Android maker of illegally stifling competition in mobile apps.

[...]

Late last month, Google was forced to make the first round of mandated changes to the Play Store to comply with the court's ruling. It grudgingly began allowing developers to direct users to alternative payment options and app downloads outside of Google's ecosystem.

[...]

These changes were only mandated for three years and in the United States. The new agreement includes a different vision for third-party stores on Android—one that Google finds more palatable and that still gives Epic what it wants. If approved, the settlement will lower Google's standard fee for developers. There will also be new support in Android for third-party app stores that will reduce the friction of leaving the Google bubble. Under the terms of the settlement, Google will support these changes through at least June 2032.

Google's Android chief, Sameer Samat, and Epic CEO Tim Sweeny announced the deal late on November 4. Sweeny calls it an "awesome proposal" that "genuinely doubles down on Android's original vision as an open platform."

[...]

The changes detailed in the settlement are not as wide-ranging as Judge Donato's original order but still mark a shift toward openness. Third-party app stores are getting a boost, developers will enjoy lower fees, and Google won't drag the process out for years. The parties claim in their joint motion that the agreement does not seek to undo the jury verdict or sidestep the court's previous order. Rather, it aims to reinforce the court's intent while eliminating potential delays in realigning the app market.

Google and Epic are going to court on Thursday to ask Judge Donato to approve the settlement, and Google could put the billing changes into practice by late this year.