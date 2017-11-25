from the actual-good-news-for-consumers?!? dept.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2025/11/google-settlement-with-epic-caps-play-store-fees-boosts-other-android-app-stores/
Google has spent the last few years waging a losing battle against Epic Games, which accused the Android maker of illegally stifling competition in mobile apps.
[...]
Late last month, Google was forced to make the first round of mandated changes to the Play Store to comply with the court's ruling. It grudgingly began allowing developers to direct users to alternative payment options and app downloads outside of Google's ecosystem.
[...]
These changes were only mandated for three years and in the United States. The new agreement includes a different vision for third-party stores on Android—one that Google finds more palatable and that still gives Epic what it wants. If approved, the settlement will lower Google's standard fee for developers. There will also be new support in Android for third-party app stores that will reduce the friction of leaving the Google bubble. Under the terms of the settlement, Google will support these changes through at least June 2032.
Google's Android chief, Sameer Samat, and Epic CEO Tim Sweeny announced the deal late on November 4. Sweeny calls it an "awesome proposal" that "genuinely doubles down on Android's original vision as an open platform."
[...]
The changes detailed in the settlement are not as wide-ranging as Judge Donato's original order but still mark a shift toward openness. Third-party app stores are getting a boost, developers will enjoy lower fees, and Google won't drag the process out for years. The parties claim in their joint motion that the agreement does not seek to undo the jury verdict or sidestep the court's previous order. Rather, it aims to reinforce the court's intent while eliminating potential delays in realigning the app market.
Google and Epic are going to court on Thursday to ask Judge Donato to approve the settlement, and Google could put the billing changes into practice by late this year.
Previously on SoylentNews:
After Two Rejections, Apple Approves Epic Games Store App for iOS - 20240716
Epic's Proposed Google Reforms to End Android App Market Monopoly - 20240414
"You a—Holes": Court Docs Reveal Epic CEO's Anger at Steam's 30% Fees - 20240316
Related Stories
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2024/03/you-a-holes-court-docs-reveal-epic-ceos-anger-at-steams-30-fees/
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has long been an outspoken opponent of what he sees as Valve's unreasonable platform fees for listing games on Steam, which start at 30 percent of the total sale price. Now, though, new emails from before the launch of the competing Epic Games Store in 2018 show just how angry Sweeney was with the "assholes" at companies like Valve and Apple for squeezing "the little guy" with what he saw as inflated fees.
The emails, which came out this week as part of Wolfire's price-fixing case against Valve (as noticed by the GameDiscoverCo newsletter), confront Valve managers directly for platform fees Sweeney says are "no longer justifiable."
[...]
The first mostly unredacted email chain from the court documents, from August 2017, starts with Valve co-founder Gabe Newell asking Sweeney if there is "anything we [are] doing to annoy you?" That query was likely prompted by Sweeney's public tweets at the time questioning "why Steam is still taking 30% of gross [when] MasterCard and Visa charge 2-5% per transaction, and CDN bandwidth is around $0.002/GB." Later in the same thread, he laments that "the internet was supposed to obsolete the rent-seeking software distribution middlemen, but here's Facebook, Google, Apple, Valve, etc."
[...]
The second email chain revealed in the lawsuit started in November 2018, with Sweeney offering Valve a heads-up on the impending launch of the Epic Games Store that would come just weeks later. While that move was focused on PC and Mac games, Sweeney quickly pivots to a discussion of Apple's total control over iOS, the subject at the time of a lawsuit whose technicalities were being considered by the Supreme Court.
[...]
In a follow-up email on December 3, just days before the Epic Games Store launch, Sweeney took Valve to task more directly for its policy of offering lower platform fees for the largest developers on Steam.
[...]
After being forwarded the message by Valve's Erik Johnson, Valve COO Scott Lynch simply offered up a sardonic "You mad bro?"
Google should be barred from "treating Epic differently," Epic Games says:
Epic Games has filed a proposed injunction that would stop Google from restricting third-party app distribution outside Google Play Store on Android devices after proving that Google had an illegal monopoly in markets for Android app distribution.
Epic is suggesting that competition on the Android mobile platform would be opened up if the court orders Google to allow third-party app stores to be distributed for six years in the Google Play Store and blocks Google from entering any agreements with device makers that would stop them from pre-loading third-party app stores. This would benefit both mobile developers and users, Epic argued in a wide-sweeping proposal that would greatly limit Google's control over the Android app ecosystem.
[...] "Epic's filing to the US Federal Court shows again that it simply wants the benefits of Google Play without having to pay for it," Google's spokesperson said. "We'll continue to challenge the verdict, as Android is an open mobile platform that faces fierce competition from the Apple App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices, PCs, and gaming consoles."
If Donato accepts Epic's proposal, Google would be required to grant equal access to the Android operating system and platform features to all developers, not just developers distributing apps through Google Play. This would allow third-party app stores to become the app update owner, updating any apps downloaded from their stores as seamlessly as Google Play updates apps.
Under Epic's terms, any app downloaded from anywhere would operate identically to apps downloaded from Google Play, without Google imposing any unnecessary distribution fees. Similarly, developers would be able to provide their own in-app purchasing options and inform users of out-of-app purchasing options, without having to use Google's APIs or paying Google additional fees.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/07/report-apple-approves-epic-games-store-on-ios-in-europe/
It's been a whirlwind journey of stops and starts, but AppleInsider reports the Epic Game Store for iOS in the European Union has passed Apple's notarization process.
This paves the way for Epic CEO Tim Sweeney to realize his long-stated goal of launching an alternative game store on Apple's closed platform—at least in Europe.
[...] Apple's new policies allow for alternative app marketplaces but with some big caveats regarding the deal that app developers agree to. We discussed it in some detail earlier this year.
[...] Even after the shift, Apple is said to have rejected the Epic Games Store app twice. The rejections were over specific rules about the copy and shape of buttons within the app, though not about its primary function.
[...] After those rejections, Epic took to X to accuse Apple of rejecting the app in a way that was "arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA." Epic claimed it followed Apple's suggested design conventions for the buttons and noted that the copy matched language it has been using in its store on other platforms for a long time.
Not long after, Apple went ahead and approved the app despite the disagreement over the copy and button designs. However, AppleInsider reported that Apple will still require Epic to change the copy and buttons later. Epic disputed that on X, and Sweeney offered his own take: