Wired has a story about the growing resistance to data center deployment. It seems that data centers have exceptionally bad track records in regards to adverse effects on the local communities upon which they are afflicted.
The new report was released by Data Center Watch, a project run by AI security company 10a Labs that tracks community opposition to data centers across the country. The company has been keeping eyes on this topic since 2023, and released its first public findings earlier this year. (While 10a Labs does offer risk analysis for AI companies, report author Miquel Vila says that the Data Center Watch project is separate from the company's main work, and is not paid for by any clients.) But this week's report finds that the tide has turned sharply in the months since the group's first public output. The second quarter of this year, the new report finds, represented "a sharp escalation" in data center opposition across the country.
Data Center Watch's first report from local residents. covered a period from May 2024 to March of 2025; in that period, it found, local opposition had blocked or delayed a total of $64 billion in data center projects (six projects were blocked entirely, while 10 were delayed). But Data Center Watch's new report found that opposition blocked or delayed $98 billion in projects from March to June of 2025 alone—eight projects, including two in Indiana and Kentucky, were blocked in those three months, while nine were delayed. One of those projects, a $17 billion development in the Atlanta suburbs, was put on hold in May after the county imposed a 180-day moratorium on data center development, following significant pushback.
Are data centers in any way useful or are they just another layer riding on top of the LLM tulipomania?
Quentin Hardy reports at The New York Times that Google just announced it is opening its 14th data center inside a former coal-fired power plant in Stevenson, Alabama. While there is considerable irony in taking over a coal-burning plant and promoting alternative power, there are pragmatic reasons Google would want to put a $600 million data center in such a facility. These power facilities are typically large and solid structures with good power lines.
The Alabama plant is next to a reservoir on the Tennessee River with access to lots of water, which Google uses for cooling its computers. There are also rail lines into the facility, which makes it likely Google can access buried conduits along the tracks to run fiber-optic cable. In Finland, Google rehabilitated a paper mill, and uses seawater for cooling. Salt water is corrosive for standard metal pipes, of course, so Google created a singular cooling system using plastic pipes.
Once fully operational, Google's Alabama data center will employ up to 75 employees in a variety of full-time and contractor roles, including computer technicians, engineers, and various food services, maintenance and security roles. "This a fantastic and exciting day for Jackson County," says Jackson County Commission Chair Matthew Hodges.
Google, probably the company with the most internet servers in the world, has recently announced a new project that has a very nice symbolic angle. They're going to build a new datacenter in Alabama, which will be their 14th site globally. But they're not going to just build it in any regular spot; they will be taking over the Widows Creek Plant, a shut down coal power plant located on Guntersville Reservoir on the Tennessee River, in northeast Alabama, and convert the location to host this vital part of the internet infrastructure. Widows Creek began operating in 1952, so it wasn't exactly a modern facility.
It makes more sense than it might first seem: Datacenters require a lot of power, so they need high-capacity connectivity to the grid. Few places are as well connected as power plants... "Decades of investment shouldn't go to waste just because a site has closed; we can repurpose existing electric and other infrastructure to make sure our data centers are reliably serving our users around the world," writes Google.
Is your friendly neighborhood coal power plant soon to become another Google/Amazon/Apple data center?
Private equity firms are gobbling up data centers:
Merger and acquisition activity surrounding data-center facilities is starting to resemble the Oklahoma Land Rush, and private-equity firms are taking most of the action.
New research from Synergy Research Group saw more than 100 deals in 2019, a 50% growth over 2018, and private-equity companies accounted for 80% of them.
[...]The question becomes is this necessarily a good thing? Private equity firms have something of a well-earned bad reputation for buying up companies, sucking all the profit out of them and discarding the empty husk.
But John Dinsdale, chief analyst for Synergy, said not to worry, that the private equity firms grabbing data centers are looking to grow them. “This is a heavily infrastructure-oriented business where what you can take out is pretty directly related to what you put in. A lot of these equity investors are looking to build something rather than quickly flipping the assets,” he said via e-mail.
He added “In these types of business there isn’t that much manpower, HQ or overhead there to be stripped out.” Which is true. Data centers are pretty low-staffed. It was a national news item several years ago that Apple’s $1 billion data center in rural North Carolina would only create 50 jobs. That’s true for most data centers.
So larger data centers are, apparently, good, but how does that affect the competition landscape with fewer players?
Power shortages in Ireland threaten to scupper plans by cloud giants AWS, Equinix and Microsoft to expand their data center footprints:
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix and Microsoft may be forced to halt new data center projects in Dublin due to the city's power constricts.
The Times (Via Datacenter Dynamics) reports that Amazon and Microsoft are looking at alternative locations outside Dublin after state-owned electricity operator, EiGrid, imposed a moratorium on new connections in the capital city. The companies had earmarked nearly €2bn for data center expansion in the region.
EirGrid last year warned Dublin faced rolling blackouts due to excess demand, primarily from existing and new major data centers run by cloud giants. Ireland's Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) in 2021 named data centers "the single largest homogenous demand driver" on the grid.
"EirGrid is now applying these criteria to all data center applicants, many of which have decided not to progress their developments," a spokesperson said.
According to The Times, Microsoft and Amazon had received permission to build new facilities but Amazon reportedly hasn't received a connection from EirGrid and was told it would not be eligible for one. Microsoft meanwhile is exploring locations in London, Frankfurt, and Madrid. Amazon is building a data center near London.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The number of bit barns currently under construction has exploded in the wake of the AI boom, surging nearly 70 percent in North America's top markets over the past year to a record high of 3.87 gigawatts, according to a newly published CBRE report.
The fastest-growing regions include Atlanta, where the number of datacenter developments increased 76 percent year-over-year to roughly 1.3 gigawatts of capacity. Meanwhile, in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, the report clocked 463 megawatts of new capacity under development, more than quadruple that of the previous year.
This rapid expansion of compute resources, however, is being hampered by a shortage of power and extended lead times for critical electrical infrastructure necessary to bring these facilities online, resulting in delays.
When these facilities do come online, only about 20 percent of it will actually be up for grabs for you and I. Nearly 80 percent of the 3.87 gigawatts of new capacity has already been spoken for by the major hyperscalers, cloud providers, and rent-a-GPU operations.
Despite this, CBRE reports that DC capacity in major markets was up 10 percent in the first half of 2024, with 1.1 gigawatts having come online in the past year.
[...] Going forward, CBRE predicts secondary markets in Northern Indiana, Idaho, Arkansas, and Kansas will become hotspots for hyperscale expansion thanks to their abundance of cheap land and power.
Speaking of power, a shortage of transformers, switches, and generators is expected to continue to plague development timelines potentially by as much as four years. If that weren't enough, CBRE notes that if you need that capacity, customers should expect to prelease space between two and four years ahead of time.
New filing shows electricity demand would be flat without the industry:
Ever since data centers started spreading across the Virginia landscape like an invasive pest, one important question has remained unanswered: How much does the industry's insatiable demand for energy impact other utility customers? Under pressure from the SCC [Virginia State Corporation Commission], this month Dominion Energy Virginia finally provided the answer we feared: Ordinary Virginia customers are subsidizing Big Tech with both their money and their health.
Dominion previously hid data centers among the rest of its customer base, making it impossible to figure out if residents were paying more than their fair share of the costs of building new generation and transmission lines. Worse, if data centers are the reason for burning more fossil fuels, then they are also responsible for residents being subjected to pollution that is supposed to be eliminated under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). The VCEA calls for most coal plants in the state to be closed by the end of this year – which is not happening – and sets rigorous conditions before utilities can build any new fossil fuel plants.
[...] Even before the 2024 IRP was filed, though, the SCC directed the utility to file a supplement. It was obvious the IRP would project higher costs and increased use of fossil fuels. How much of that, the SCC demanded to know, is attributable to data centers?
A lot, as it turns out. Though Dominion continues to obfuscate key facts, the document it filed on November 15 shows future data center growth will drive up utility spending by about 20%. Dominion did not take the analysis further to show the effect on residential rates.
The filing also shows that but for new data centers, peak demand would actually decrease slightly over the next few years, from 17,353 MW this year to 17,280 MW in 2027, before beginning a gentle rise to 17,818 MW in 2034 and 18,608 MW in 2039.
In other words, without data centers, electricity use in Dominion territory would scarcely budge over the next decade. Indeed, the slight decrease over the next three years is especially interesting because near-term numbers tend to be the most reliable, with projections getting more speculative the further out you look.
'A Black Hole of Energy Use': Meta's Massive AI Data Center Is Stressing Out a Louisiana Community:
A massive data center for Meta's AI will likely lead to rate hikes for Louisiana customers, but Meta wants to keep the details under wraps.
Holly Ridge is a rural community bisected by US Highway 80, gridded with farmland, with a big creek—it is literally named Big Creek—running through it. It is home to rice and grain mills and an elementary school and a few houses. Soon, it will also be home to Meta's massive, 4 million square foot AI data center hosting thousands of perpetually humming [4:01 --JE] servers that require billions of watts of energy to power. And that energy-guzzling infrastructure will be partially paid for by Louisiana residents.
The plan is part of what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said would be "a defining year for AI." On Threads, Zuckerberg boasted that his company was "building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan," posting a map of Manhattan along with the data center overlaid. Zuckerberg went on to say that over the coming years, AI "will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let's go build! 💪"
What Zuckerberg did not mention is that "Let's go build" refers not only to the massive data center but also three new Meta-subsidized, gas power plants and a transmission line to fuel it serviced by Entergy Louisiana, the region's energy monopoly.
Key details about Meta's investments with the data center remain vague, and Meta's contracts with Entergy are largely cloaked from public scrutiny. But what is known is the $10 billion data center has been positioned as an enormous economic boon for the area—one that politicians bent over backward to facilitate—and Meta said it will invest $200 million into "local roads and water infrastructure."
A January report from NOLA.com said that the the state had rewritten zoning laws, promised to change a law so that it no longer had to put state property up for public bidding, and rewrote what was supposed to be a tax incentive for broadband internet meant to bridge the digital divide so that it was only an incentive for data centers, all with the goal of luring in Meta.
But Entergy Louisiana's residential customers, who live in one of the poorest regions of the state, will see their utility bills increase to pay for Meta's energy infrastructure, according to Entergy's application. Entergy estimates that amount will be small and will only cover a transmission line, but advocates for energy affordability say the costs could balloon depending on whether Meta agrees to finish paying for its three gas plants 15 years from now. The short-term rate increases will be debated in a public hearing before state regulators that has not yet been scheduled.
The Alliance for Affordable Energy called it a "black hole of energy use," and said "to give perspective on how much electricity the Meta project will use: Meta's energy needs are roughly 2.3x the power needs of Orleans Parish ... it's like building the power impact of a large city overnight in the middle of nowhere."
By 2030, Entergy's electricity prices are projected to increase 90 percent from where they were in 2018, although the company attributes much of that to damage to infrastructure from hurricanes. The state already has a high energy cost burden in part because of a storm damage to infrastructure, and balmy heat made worse by climate change that drives air conditioner use. The state's homes largely are not energy efficient, with many porous older buildings that don't retain heat in the winter or remain cool in the summer.
"You don't just have high utility bills, you also have high repair costs, you have high insurance premiums, and it all contributes to housing insecurity," said Andreanecia Morris, a member of Housing Louisiana, which is opposed to Entergy's gas plant application. She believes Meta's data center will make it worse. And Louisiana residents have reasons to distrust Entergy when it comes to passing off costs of new infrastructure: in 2018, the company's New Orleans subsidiary was caught paying actors to testify on behalf of a new gas plant. "The fees for the gas plant have all been borne by the people of New Orleans," Morris said.
In its application to build new gas plants and in public testimony, Entergy says the cost of Meta's data center to customers will be minimal and has even suggested Meta's presence will make their bills go down. But Meta's commitments are temporary, many of Meta's assurances are not binding, and crucial details about its deal with Entergy are shielded from public view, a structural issue with state energy regulators across the country.
[Editor's Note - The source is far too long to include here. I recommend reading the original source (in the link) for more of the details.--JR]
How Your Utility Bills Are Subsidizing Power-Hungry AI:
This summer, across the Eastern United States, home electricity bills have been rising. From Pittsburgh to Ohio, people are paying $10 to $27 more per month for electricity. The reason? The rising costs of powering data centers running AI. As providers of the largest and most compute-intensive AI models keep adding them into more and more aspects of our digital lives with little regard for efficiency (and without giving users much of a choice), they grow increasingly dependent on a growing share of the existing energy and natural resources, leading to rising costs for everyone else.
In particular, this means that average citizens living in states that host data centers bear the cost of these choices, even though they rarely reap any benefits themselves. This is because data centers are connected to the whole world via the Internet, but use energy locally, where they're physically located. And unlike the apartments, offices, and buildings connected to a traditional energy grid, the energy use of AI data centers is highly concentrated; think as much as an entire metal smelting plant over a location the size of a small warehouse. For example, the state of Virginia is home to 35% of all known AI data centers worldwide, and together they use more than a quarter of the state's electricity. And they're expanding fast — in the last 7 years, global energy use by data centers has grown 12% a year, and it's set to more than double by 2030, using as much electricity as the whole of Japan.
The costs of this brash expansion of data centers for AI are reflected first and foremost in the energy bills of everyday consumers. In the United States, utility companies fund infrastructure projects by raising the costs of their services for their entire client base (who often have no choice in who provides them with electricity). These increased rates are then leveraged to expand the energy grid to connect new data centers to new and existing energy sources and build mechanisms to keep the grid balanced despite the increased ebb and flow of supply and demand, particularly in places like Virginia that have a high concentration of data centers. Also, on top of amortizing the base infrastructure cost, electricity prices fluctuate based on demand, which means that the cost of having your lights on or running your AC will rise when there is a high demand from data centers on the same grid.
These costs also come with dire impacts on the stability of an energy infrastructure that is already stretched to the breaking point by growing temperatures and extreme weather. In fact, last summer, a lightning storm caused a surge protector to fail near Fairfax, Virginia, which resulted in 200 data centers switching to local generators, causing the demand on the local energy grid to plummet drastically. This nearly caused a grid-wide blackout and, for the first time, made federal regulators recognize data centers as a new source of instability in power supplies, on top of natural disasters and accidents.
Data centers are water and power hogs, but does putting them in the ocean help?:
Data centers like those used to train and run AI models have this irksome tendency to drain the local water supply for the purpose of cooling through heat exchange, sometimes worsening water scarcity in an area. They also suck down so much energy that they drive up demand, and it appears we may be paying for it with higher bills.
Maybe the solution is right under our noses: submerge the data centers in the ocean, and power them with wind.
In Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, a new project that cost the equivalent of $226 million has proven that such a project can at least get through the early phase of construction. In theory, this will be a sort of free lunch for compute once it's completed: water ceases to be an issue, as does the data center's carbon footprint. But is it actually a good idea?
Reports about the project have been published in a few places, including Wired. The facility, Wired's story notes, currently has "a total power capacity of 24 megawatts." That's like a normal, pre-AI data center, according to a report by McKinsey, which notes that data centers "that averaged tens of megawatts before 2020 will be expected to accommodate at the gigawatt scale" in the coming years.
That story also notes that over 95 percent of the center's energy "comes from offshore wind turbines," so it sounds as if the energy comes from wind that is then wired in, rather than having a wind power generating station installed right there at the data center.
But as Wired also pointed out in a story last year about a smaller, but similar, project in the US, this might not be a great idea. In part, that's because while it may sound green, the heat exchange from all those GPUs would at least to some degree heat up the ocean—one of the main things climate hawks are trying to avoid.
The founders of a startup called NetworkOcean said they would "dunk a small capsule filled with GPU servers into San Francisco Bay," but did so "without having sought, much less received, any permits from key regulators," Wired's Paresh Dave and Reece Rogers note. Dave and Rogers sought out commentary from multiple scientists, learning that even minor temperature changes in the bay "could trigger toxic algae blooms and harm wildlife." And a data center doesn't have to be huge to cause problems. "Any increase" in temperature is a potential problem, as it could "incubate harmful algae and attract invasive species."
A 2022 paper on underwater data centers further speculated that unpredictable events like ocean heatwaves near such data centers would result in animals essentially suffocating in de-oxygenated water.
(Score: 3, Funny) by HeadlineEditor on Tuesday November 18, @03:12PM (1 child)
... and when they eventually shut down, they will become Amazon warehouses.
Still, I can't wait for one to pop up out here in farmlandia, sending residential real estate values way up. Then I sell my McMansion and move even farther out innawoods.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday November 18, @03:41PM
Every internet cloud has a cat-6 lining.
Thank goodness the 1st amendment forces people to listen to you and agree with you.