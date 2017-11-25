As the data pool expands, DHS plans to hold onto the data until an immigrant who has requested benefits or otherwise engaged with DHS agencies is either granted citizenship or removed.

[...]

DHS said it "recognizes" that its sweeping data collection plans that remove age restrictions don't conform with Department of Justice policies. But the agency claimed there was no conflict since "DHS regulatory provisions control all DHS biometrics collections" and "DHS is not authorized to operate or collect biometrics under DOJ authorities."

[...]

Currently, DHS is seeking public comments on the rule change, which can be submitted over the next 60 days ahead of a deadline on January 2, 2026. The agency suggests it "welcomes" comments, particularly on the types of biometric data DHS wants to collect, including concerns about the "reliability of technology."

[...]

However, DHS claims that's now appropriate, including in cases where children were trafficked or are seeking benefits under the Violence Against Women Act and, therefore, are expected to prove "good moral character."

"Generally, DHS plans to use the biometric information collected from children for identity management in the immigration lifecycle only, but will retain the authority for other uses in its discretion, such as background checks and for law enforcement purposes," DHS's proposal said.

The changes will also help protect kids from removals, DHS claimed, by making it easier for an ICE attorney to complete required "identity, law enforcement, or security investigations or examinations."

[...]

It's possible that some DHS agencies may establish an age threshold for some data collection, the rule change noted.

A day after the rule change was proposed, 42 comments have been submitted. Most were critical, but as Lynch warned, speaking out seemed risky, with many choosing to anonymously criticize the initiative as violating people's civil rights and making the US appear more authoritarian.

One anonymous user cited guidance from the ACLU and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, while warning that "what starts as a 'biometrics update' could turn into widespread privacy erosion for immigrants and citizens alike."

[...]

"You pitch it as a tool against child trafficking, which is a real issue, but does swabbing a newborn really help, or does it just create a lifelong digital profile starting at day one?" the commenter asked. "Accuracy for growing kids is questionable, and the [ACLU] has pointed out how this disproportionately burdens families. Imagine the hassle for parents—it's not protection; it's preemptively treating every child like a data point in a government file."