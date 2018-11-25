from the that's-a-long-time-to-have-systemd-around dept.
Canonical has announced the company will extend support on long-term support (LTS) versions of Ubuntu to supply security updates for 15 years.
"Today, Canonical announced the expansion of the Legacy add-on for Ubuntu Pro, extending total coverage for Ubuntu LTS releases to 15 years. Starting with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr), this extension brings the full benefits of Ubuntu Pro – including continuous security patching, compliance tooling and support for your OS – to long-lived production systems."
The extended support is provided as part of Canonical's Ubuntu Pro service.
Editor's Comment: Ubuntu Pro is free for personal use on up to 5 computers. There is also a pricing system for professional and enterprise use.