Canonical Extends Ubuntu Support to 15 Years

Wednesday November 19, @10:01AM
https://distrowatch.com/dwres.php?resource=showheadline&story=20094

Canonical has announced the company will extend support on long-term support (LTS) versions of Ubuntu to supply security updates for 15 years.

"Today, Canonical announced the expansion of the Legacy add-on for Ubuntu Pro, extending total coverage for Ubuntu LTS releases to 15 years. Starting with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr), this extension brings the full benefits of Ubuntu Pro – including continuous security patching, compliance tooling and support for your OS – to long-lived production systems."

The extended support is provided as part of Canonical's Ubuntu Pro service.

Editor's Comment: Ubuntu Pro is free for personal use on up to 5 computers. There is also a pricing system for professional and enterprise use.

