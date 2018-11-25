Recently I undertook a hobby project to recreate an IBM XT Personal Computer from the 1980s using a mix of authentic parts and modern technology. I had a clear goal in mind: I wanted to be able to play the EGA version of Monkey Island 1 on it, with no features missing. This means I need mouse support, hard drive with write access for saving the game, and Adlib audio, my preferred version of the game's musical score.

The catalyst for this project was the discovery that there are low-power versions of the NEC V20 CPU available (UPD70108H), which is compatible with the Intel 8088 used in the XT. Being a low-power version significantly simplifies its connection to an FPGA, which typically operate with 3.3-volt IO voltages. Coupled with a low-power 1MB SRAM chip (CY62158EV30) to provide the XT with its 640KB of memory, and I started to have the bones of a complete system worked out.