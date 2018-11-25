"If you're going to take pictures on my set, this is the camera you need to get," Kubrick said.

Those instructions, Modine realized, included an unspoken permission slip: to capture behind-the-scenes pictures of the iconic war film as it was being made (which perhaps made sense for the film: Pvt. Joker, after all, is a combat correspondent in the Marines, and snaps photos throughout).

Modine's photographs and a journal he kept during the filming are now the heart of "Full Metal Jacket Diary," an exhibit at the National Veterans Memorial And Museum in Columbus, Ohio. The photographs and other pieces spent much of the year at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, as the exhibit "Full Metal Modine."