from the What-is-your-major-malfunction-numbnuts? dept.
Task and Purpose has a short article on a traveling art exhibit of photos taking during the filming of Full Metal Jacket (1987). The actor Matthew Modine played Pvt. Joker in the war film directed Stanley Kubrik. While Modine was playing the role of a war correspondent he also ended up taking photos on set behind the behind the scenes photos.
"If you're going to take pictures on my set, this is the camera you need to get," Kubrick said.
Those instructions, Modine realized, included an unspoken permission slip: to capture behind-the-scenes pictures of the iconic war film as it was being made (which perhaps made sense for the film: Pvt. Joker, after all, is a combat correspondent in the Marines, and snaps photos throughout).
Modine's photographs and a journal he kept during the filming are now the heart of "Full Metal Jacket Diary," an exhibit at the National Veterans Memorial And Museum in Columbus, Ohio. The photographs and other pieces spent much of the year at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, as the exhibit "Full Metal Modine."
The Internet Movie Database has a detailed entry, as usual, on Stanley Kubrik's Full Metal Jacket.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 20, @01:37AM
s/taking during/taken during/