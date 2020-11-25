Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

China Cuts Open New Robot on Stage to Prove Authenticity

posted by hubie on Friday November 21, @02:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the still-might-be-three-raccoons-in-a-trenchcoat dept.
Hardware

A Chinese company cut open their invention on stage to prove that it was not a human in a robot suit after comments that it looked too real. Unless it was a human with a missing leg, the robot was indeed proven to be a mechanical invention.

Technology company, Xpeng, unveiled its second-generation humanoid robot, IRON, at its AI Day in Guangzhou, China last week, rivalling Tesla's Optimus robots.
Powered by a solid-state battery and three custom AI chips, IRON features a "humanoid spine, bionic muscles, and fully covered flexible skin, and supports customisation for different body shapes."

The robot has the power to make 2,250 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and features 82 degrees of freedom, including 22 in each hand.

"Its movements are natural, smooth, and flexible, capable of achieving, catwalk walking and other high-difficulty human-like actions," Xpeng said

Original Submission


«  Needy Software
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
China Cuts Open New Robot on Stage to Prove Authenticity | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)