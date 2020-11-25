Technology company, Xpeng, unveiled its second-generation humanoid robot, IRON, at its AI Day in Guangzhou, China last week, rivalling Tesla's Optimus robots.

Powered by a solid-state battery and three custom AI chips, IRON features a "humanoid spine, bionic muscles, and fully covered flexible skin, and supports customisation for different body shapes."

The robot has the power to make 2,250 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and features 82 degrees of freedom, including 22 in each hand.

"Its movements are natural, smooth, and flexible, capable of achieving, catwalk walking and other high-difficulty human-like actions," Xpeng said