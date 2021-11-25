Microsoft has just announced a whole slew of new "AI" features for Windows, and this time, they'll be living in your taskbar.



Microsoft is trying to transform Windows into a "canvas for AI," with new AI agents integrated into the Windows 11 taskbar. These new taskbar capabilities are designed to make AI agents feel like an assistant in Windows that can go off and control your PC and do tasks for you at the click of a button. It's part of a broader overhaul of Windows to turn the operating system into an "agentic OS."

[...]



Microsoft is integrating a variety of AI agents directly into the Windows 11 taskbar, including its own Microsoft 365 Copilot and third-party options. "This integration isn't just about adding agents; it's about making them part of the OS experience," says Windows chief Pavan Davuluri.

↫ Tom Warren at The Verge

These "AI" agents will control your computer, applications, and files for you, which may make some of you a little apprehensive, and for good reason. "AI" tools don't have a great track record when it comes to privacy – Windows Recall comes to mind – and as such, Microsoft claims this time, it'll be different. These new "AI" agents will run in what are essentially dedicated Windows accounts acting as sandboxes, to ensure they can only access certain resources.

While I find the addition of these "AI" tools to Windows insufferable and dumb, I'm at least glad Microsoft is taking privacy and security seriously this time, and I doubt Microsoft would repeat the same mistakes they made with the entirely botched rollout of Windows Recall. in addition, after the Cloudstrike fiasco, Microsoft made clear commitments to improve its security practices, which further adds to the confidence we should all have these new "AI" tools are safe, secure, and private.