One of my SF nightmares from Journey to Madness has already come true. I found out about this last night (11/12) on the Colbert show's "Cyborgasm" segment after a demo of a walking android not quite walking. It's an AI generated country singer named "Breaking Rust" singing a song it wrote, produced, and recorded named "Walk My Walk" and has hit number one on the country charts.

It's covered in ABC News, USA Today, and quite a few outlets including, of course, the entertainment rags.

I thought the robot song was even more lame, uninspired, and formulaic than most pop music, but I'm not a country or pop fan. Aparently it created some controversy.