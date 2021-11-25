https://phys.org/news/2025-11-large-scale-vr-classroom-boundaries.html
The use of virtual reality (VR) is expanding across industries, but its large-scale application in educational settings has remained largely unexplored. As the technical capabilities and affordability of VR tools continue to improve, Waterloo researcher Dr. Ville Mäkelä is turning his classroom into a living lab to better understand how VR can enrich the student experience.
Mäkelä and colleagues Dr. Daniel Harley and Dr. Cayley MacArthur piloted the first class in Canada to offer large-scale, VR-centered 3D design at the Stratford School of Interaction Design and Business. Throughout the term, students used VR headsets and the design software Gravity Sketch, already used by companies including New Balance for product design, to create characters and objects in an immersive environment.
From its initial offering in 2024, Mäkelä has taught 200 students over four sections and co-authored a research paper about integrating VR into the classroom. The study is published in the Proceedings of the 2025 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.
"Our prediction is that VR will be increasingly relevant to many careers," he says, "so future graduates need to know how to navigate VR technology and understand its opportunities and limitations."
The work positions Waterloo as a leader in expanding our understanding of how technology adoption impacts classroom learning. "There aren't many examples out there of mass adoption of VR in university classes," Mäkelä says. "A lot had to happen before something like this was possible."
Between budgeting for equipment, deciding on headset models, developing protocols for equipment use and finding a space large enough to accommodate multi-user VR interaction, there was a lot to prepare on top of regular course planning.
After the first class launched, cyber sickness, a kind of motion sickness triggered by exposure to a virtual environment, presented a challenge. "It became very clear during these courses that the symptoms and how they develop can vary quite significantly," Mäkelä says, adding that moderating use of the headsets and offering non-VR alternatives for assignments became key strategies to support students. "It's interesting that despite all these issues, students were very positive about the VR experience and using the technology."
Another challenge was effectively communicating with students. Although everyone was physically together in a classroom, demonstrating a virtual application to someone outside of it presented a unique problem. Mäkelä turned to screencasting as an innovative way of lecturing that allows the VR user to stream their view from inside the headset onto an external screen.
"It's such a different technology, not just for students but for instructors," he says. Although it required practice, screencasting became an effective tool to offer mass tutorials and support peer learning and group activities among students.
The class pushed the boundaries of traditional education not only through its content and delivery but also through its relationship with students, who were at once research participants and co-learners in navigating this new technology.
"For a lot of people, including myself, it was the first time using VR and for almost everyone the first time designing in VR," says Brooke Eyram (BGBDA '24), who took the first iteration of the course in her fourth year.
Being part of this cohort meant that her input, and every student's since, has been invaluable to further developing the course. "Professor Mäkelä was very open to feedback at all stages," she says, emphasizing how impactful it was to influence and shape her own and others' experiences as a student.
On top of the opportunity to engage with VR in the class, she adds that the experience has helped empower and equip her for life after school by giving her tools to navigate an up-and-coming technology. "Just like how AI is growing, it's really important to be aware of and develop skills that relate to VR, because that can be the future of the market."
In their paper presented in Japan earlier this year, Mäkelä and colleagues shared key findings from their ongoing research on large-scale VR in the classroom, including the need for careful planning, flexibility, collaboration and student-driven learning.
The first of its kind, this study plays an important role in sharing best practices and opportunities with fellow educators, shaping the future of technology in the classroom.
"Thanks to the embodied way of seeing and doing things in VR, design becomes a more experiential practice," Mäkelä says. "These immersive, embodied and interactive aspects of VR enable ways of learning that no other technology or approach can deliver."
More information: Ville Mäkelä et al, Integrating Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Displays into Higher Education Classrooms on a Large Scale, Proceedings of the 2025 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (2025). DOI: 10.1145/3706598.3713690
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday November 22, @07:23PM
A list of those would be interesting.
3-d cad would be fun but its hard to do actual CAD work while unable to see/use the IRL UI.
I would imagine it would be quite handy if you wanted to use Google earth for geography but didn't want to financially support Big Evil so you need an expensive alternative.
There would be a temptation to show cool hypercomplicated animations instead of simpler educational animations. Why show a simple 4-cycle engine animation when you can have every microscopic detail of a fuel injector pump moving around confusing the hell out of new students but looking cool to the people buying expensive toys?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 22, @07:30PM
VR has been one of the next best things for at least 35 years now. My take is that it's a novelty, another solution looking for a problem -- maybe this class will find the problem?
> .. cyber sickness, a kind of motion sickness triggered by exposure to a virtual environment, presented a challenge.
Second hand, I heard that at least one of the very fancy motion-base driving simulators used in Formula 1 can also cause simulator sickness. Their simple and effective solution was to tell the driver (about to vomit) to get out of the simulator, get on a bicycle (kept for just this reason) and ride around the parking lot. Actual reality, actual physics, accelerations and the real visual scene is one way to reset the Vestibular System (inner ear, sense of balance, etc.)
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday November 22, @07:33PM
the word "can" in propaganda always has a silent "or can not". Similar to "may".
See every medical or dietary clickbait in the last century or so.
When the statistics don't show an effect or not much of one, pick the side thats the most clickbaity and send it. This seems to apply to VR.
The school district I live in, is still working around ipad issues. Some kids are addicted to p0rn, gambling, doing anything except homework, so thats fun. It was infinite reports of sexting for awhile, now I assume the chicks go right to Onlyfans with fake IDs in middle school. Speaking of onlyfans that's been an issue along with dating services. Lots of social media bullying. Overall a net negative. Most classes are now forbidding their use most of the time. If you wouldn't have a textbook open in class you better not have your ipad in use. They do use crappy edutainment apps to fill time instead of TV shows like the old days. No more bill nye the fake science guy, its "edutainment" all the way now.
IRL as a civilian I prefer "Moon+ Reader Pro" on android with Calibre as the server over crappy enshittified Kindle. As a school district taxpayer I think the school would be best served by shredding the ipads and replacing them all with kindle readers with preloaded texts and textbooks. Kindle is getting very corporate and shitty so the poor kids would be flooded with advertisements and dark UI patterns (I thought I clicked "cancel" not "buy", etc)
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday November 22, @07:36PM
LOL I bet. Even for entertainment all I can think of is the Mongolian Basket Weaving Forum traditionally has a meet up in VrChat on saturdays that I can never attend (and probably shoudn't LOL)
I remember a quarter century ago trying to make a useful VRML exporter for system logs as a visualization. Technically worked, totally useless in practice.