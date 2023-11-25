US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched a face-scanning app for local law enforcement agencies that assist the federal government with immigration-enforcement operations. The Mobile Identify app was released on the Google Play store on October 30.

"This app facilitates functions authorized by Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA)," a US law that lets Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) delegate immigration-officer duties to state and local law enforcement, according to the Mobile Identify app's description on the Google Play store.

[...]

A screenshot of the app on the Google Play listing shows it requires camera access "to take photos of subjects." More information on how it works was reported today by 404 Media. "A source with knowledge of the app told 404 Media the app doesn't return names after a face search. Instead it tells users to contact ICE and provides a reference number, or to not detain the person depending on the result," the news report said.

[...]

ICE agents themselves already use a face-scanning app called Mobile Fortify. Democratic senators urged ICE to stop using Mobile Fortify in a September letter that also criticized ICE for expanding its delegation of authority to local law enforcement.

[...]

When contacted by Ars today about Mobile Identify, the CBP responded with a statement that discusses Mobile Fortify and its use of facial recognition.

The CBP statement said that Mobile Fortify processes photos through the Traveler Verification Service (TVS), a facial comparison matching service that the CBP said does not store biometric data. The CBP said it built the Mobile Fortify app to support ICE operations and that ICE has used it around the country.

[...]

In related news this week, the Department of Homeland Security is proposing rule changes to expand the collection and use of biometric information. The proposed changes are open for public comment until January 2, 2026.

[...]

The proposed rule change would expand the agency's definition of biometrics "to include a wider range of modalities than just fingerprints, photographs and signatures." The proposed definition of biometrics is "measurable biological (anatomical, physiological or molecular structure) or behavioral characteristics of an individual." This includes face and eye scans, vocal signatures, and DNA.