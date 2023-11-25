Good news, everyone! According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation's EFFector newsletter, Amazon's already invasive Ring security cameras and doorbells may soon be monitoring you so closely that their surveillance will feel inescapable. The EFF reports that Amazon plans not only to photograph and record us on video without our permission but will also soon collect biometric data from us.

The feature, called "Familiar Faces," aims to identify specific people who come into view of the camera. When turned on, the feature will scan the faces of all people who approach the camera to try and find a match with a list of pre-saved faces. This will include many people who have not consented to a face scan, including friends and family, political canvassers, postal workers, delivery drivers, children selling cookies, or maybe even some people passing on the sidewalk.

Given that many computers can be unlocked using an individual's faceprint, it's easy to see why this concerns privacy and cybersecurity advocates. Should Amazon proceed with its Familiar Faces plans, we would be one data leak away from chaos. Worth noting: Amazon readily shares information collected from Ring hardware with law enforcement agencies and maintains a close relationship with a company that collaborates with ICE. These connections should give users pause.

It's somewhat encouraging that this collection of biometric data violates data privacy laws in multiple states and localities. Unfortunately, a well-funded company can easily circumvent these protections: Amazon can roll out Familiar Faces where it's legally permitted while disabling it in areas where it's prohibited. We'll be monitoring this development closely and will provide updates as soon as possible.