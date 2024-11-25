Team Xbox, and Activision are making Zork I, Zork II, and Zork III available under the MIT License.

In collaboration with Jason Scott, the well-known digital archivist of Internet Archive fame, they have officially submitted upstream pull requests to the historical source repositories of Zork I, Zork II, and Zork III. Those pull requests add a clear MIT LICENSE and formally document the open-source grant.

Each repository includes:

Source code for Zork I, Zork II, and Zork III.

Accompanying documentation where available, such as build notes, comments, and historically relevant files.

Clear licensing and attribution, via MIT LICENSE.txt and repository-level metadata.

This release focuses purely on the code itself. It does not include commercial packaging or marketing materials, and it does not grant rights to any trademarks or brands, which remain with their respective owners. All assets outside the scope of these titles' source code are intentionally excluded to preserve historical accuracy.