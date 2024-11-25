Researchers invited over 100 people to complete escape room challenges in small groups, observing their interactions and behaviours throughout the tasks.

The findings have been published in the journal Behavioral Sciences.

"Although this took place in a fun, social setting, the teams still needed to build trust, share ideas and plan together to complete the challenges," explained Dr Reece Bush-Evans, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Bournemouth University who led the study. "These are exactly the skills needed for success in real-world teams. Our results showed that when one person believes they're superior to their teammates, it can damage team dynamics and lead to failure."

Dr Bush-Evans and his team identified two distinct forms of narcissism among participants: Narcissistic Admiration – where individuals are charming, confident, and drawn to the spotlight, and Narcissistic Rivalry - where people are combative, competitive and quick to dismiss others' ideas or take offence.

Before and after the challenge, all participants rated themselves and their teammates on traits including friendliness, confidence, trustworthiness and aggression. The researchers then examined how these perceptions influenced team cohesion, team conflict, and overall performance (i.e., did they escape the rooms).

Teams with higher levels of narcissistic rivalry showed significantly less unity and performed worse in the escape room.

"We noticed that competitive and rivalrous individuals were more likely to ignore or dismiss their teammate's ideas, hold back information, and find the experience more frustrating. This wrecked the team bond that was needed to get the job done," Dr Bush-Evans explained.

In contrast, narcissistic admiration didn't seem to help or harm performance, though those individuals were increasingly viewed as less hardworking and more arrogant by their teammates as the challenge progressed.

"Their charisma may have impressed their colleagues at first, but this wore thin when it wasn't backed up with useful contributions," said Dr Bush-Evans.

The researchers believe these insights are relevant not just for social settings but for modern workplaces – especially in face-to-face, online and hybrid teams.

"Confidence and charm can easily be mistaken for competence," Dr Bush-Evans concluded. "Our study shows that these traits can actually limit what a team achieves. The most successful teams weren't the loudest, but the most cooperative. Leaders should value good listeners just as much as outspoken voices."