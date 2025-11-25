from the Atari-2600-E.T.-Video-Game-Recycling dept.
GM only leased the EV1, never sold any, and prevented almost anyone from keeping them when it killed the vehicle program.
The automaker ended up crushing the vast majority of them. While a few empty shells exist in museums, they are strictly prohibited from ever driving again. But a new project has surfaced involving what appears to be the only legally owned EV1 in private hands...
A handful were deactivated by removing critical parts and donated to universities and museums, but GM required the institutions to sign contracts ensuring the cars would never be reactivated.
Now, a couple of engineers and tinkerers on YouTube managed to get their hands on what could be a very unique EV1.
This specific EV1 (VIN #278) was donated to a university that eventually forgot about it. It was towed as an abandoned vehicle, impounded, and eventually sold at auction under a court order. That legal chain of events reportedly broke GM's restrictive ownership contract, making this possibly the only "unrestricted" EV1 in the wild, though I am hearing that there might be a handful of other, lower-profile ones out there.
It recently sold at auction for roughly $104,000.
Nice to see one of these running again.
However, it's a 30 year old car and tiny by modern standards--I hope the new owners don't get run over by one of the giant pickups or SUVs out there now--the EV1 is so low a distracted pickup truck driver might look right over it.