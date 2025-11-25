Myths about how the Black Death travelled quickly across Asia, ravaging Silk Route communities, date back to a single fourteenth-century source, experts have found.

Modern portrayals of the plague quickly moving across the continent, following the course of traders, have been incorrect because of centuries of misinterpretation of a rhyming literary tale.

This "maqāma"—an Arabic genre of writing often focusing on a traveling "trickster"—was written by the poet and historian, Ibn al-Wardi in 1348/9 in Aleppo but was later mistaken for a factual description of the plague's movement.

The pathogen that gave rise to the Black Death most likely had its origins in Central Asia. Some geneticists, drawing on the narrative found in Ibn al-Wardi's tale, still believe the pathogen was only displaced from there in the late 1330s, moving overland from an origin in Kyrgyzstan to the Black and Mediterranean seas in less than a decade, resulting in the massive pandemic in Western Eurasia and North Africa of the late-1340s. This 'Quick Transit Theory' is built primarily upon the literal reading of Ibn al-Wardī's maqāma.

This notion that a lineage of this bacterium moved over 3,000 miles overland within a few years and established itself sufficiently to cause the devastating Black Death of the Middle East and Europe from 1347 to 1350 is severely called into question in the new study.

In his tale Ibn al-Wardi personifies plague as a roving trickster who, in the course of 15 years, decimates one region after the next starting from unknown regions outside of China, to China, across India, central Asia, Persia and finally entering the Black Sea and Mediterranean to wreak havoc on Egypt and the Levant. But it was taken as the truth because he also quoted selections of this tale in his historical work.

[...] Professor Fancy said: "All roads to the factually incorrect description of the spread of the plague lead back to this one text. It's like it is in the centre of a spider's web of the myths about how the Black Death moved across the region.

"The entire trans-Asian movement of plague and its arrival in Egypt prior to Syria has always been and continues to be based upon Ibn al-Wardī's singular Risāla, which is unsubstantiated by other contemporary chronicles and even maqāmas. The text was written just to highlight the fact the plague travelled, and tricked people. It should not be taken literally."

[...] This frees historians up to examine the significance of earlier plague outbreaks (such as the 1258 outbreak in Damascus, or the 1232–3 outbreak in Kaifeng), their impact on those societies, and how experiences in those outbreaks and their memories were recalled and revisited by later scholars.

[...] "These maqāmas may not give us accurate information about the how the Black Death spread. But the texts are phenomenal because they help us see how people at the time were living with this awful crisis."