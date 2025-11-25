Researchers at Kyushu University have created a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) exhibiting exceptionally high proton conductivity at 300°C.

As worldwide energy needs continue to rise, scientists, industry leaders, and policymakers are collaborating to find reliable ways to meet growing demand. This effort has become increasingly urgent as nations work to confront climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Among the most promising technologies being explored are solid-oxide fuel cells, or SOFCs. Unlike batteries, which store energy and then release it, fuel cells generate electricity by continuously converting chemical fuel into power as long as a fuel supply is available. Many people are already familiar with hydrogen fuel cells, which produce electricity and water from hydrogen gas.

SOFCs stand out for their high efficiency and long operational life. However, they have traditionally required extremely high operating temperatures of about 700-800℃. Systems built to withstand this heat must rely on specialized, expensive materials, which limits how widely the technology can be used.

In a new study published in Nature Materials, researchers at Kyushu University announce that they have created an SOFC capable of efficient operation at only 300℃. According to the team, this achievement could enable affordable, low-temperature SOFC designs and significantly speed up the transition of this technology from the laboratory to real-world applications.

The heart of an SOFC is the electrolyte, a ceramic layer that carries charged particles between two electrodes. In hydrogen fuel cells, the electrolyte transports hydrogen ions (a.k.a. protons) to generate energy. However, the fuel cell needs to operate at the extremally high temperatures to run efficiently.

"Bringing the working temperature down to 300℃ it would slash material costs and open the door to consumer-level systems," explains Professor Yoshihiro Yamazaki from Kyushu University's Platform of Inter-/Transdisciplinary Energy Research, who led the study. "However, no known ceramic could carry enough protons that fast at such 'warm' conditions. So, we set out to break that bottleneck."