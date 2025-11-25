The number of confirmed cases of EHV-1, the deadly horse virus, has grown to 17 across eight Texas counties, authorities said on Nov. 24. Two horses have died.

The counties affected are Bell, Hood, Wise, Erath, Wharton, Fort Bend, McLennan and Montgomery, according Equine Diseases Communication Center.

The outbreak was first detected last week after rodeo events in Waco, Stephenville and Oklahoma. As of Nov. 24, cases have been reported in other states, including four in Oklahoma; three each in Louisiana, New Mexico and Arizona; two in Washington; and one each in South Dakota and Colorado.

"If horses are known or thought to be exposed, they should stay at home and isolated and be monitored by taking rectal temperatures twice daily for at least 14 days," the Texas Animal Health Commission said.

"If animals are traveling interstate to attend an event, it is important to contact the state of destination for their current requirements. Animals under hold orders or quarantines are under TAHC movement restrictions and should comply with set requirements to help keep their horses and the equine industry safe."

Texas officials say the outbreak is "quickly evolving" and there could be more unconfirmed cases and deaths.

"We continue to be made aware of horse deaths suspected to be associated with the current EHV-1 outbreak but have not received laboratory confirmation, were not tested by the owner, or have not been officially reported to the TAHC," the commission said.

"The TAHC does not report numbers of suspected cases, only laboratory confirmations. The epidemiological evaluation of the outbreak continues to be extremely dynamic and quickly evolving."