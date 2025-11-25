from the not-its-first-rodeo,-but-maybe-its-last dept.
Phys.org has report on horse EHV-1 virus spreading in Texas:
The number of confirmed cases of EHV-1, the deadly horse virus, has grown to 17 across eight Texas counties, authorities said on Nov. 24. Two horses have died.
The counties affected are Bell, Hood, Wise, Erath, Wharton, Fort Bend, McLennan and Montgomery, according Equine Diseases Communication Center.
The outbreak was first detected last week after rodeo events in Waco, Stephenville and Oklahoma. As of Nov. 24, cases have been reported in other states, including four in Oklahoma; three each in Louisiana, New Mexico and Arizona; two in Washington; and one each in South Dakota and Colorado.
"If horses are known or thought to be exposed, they should stay at home and isolated and be monitored by taking rectal temperatures twice daily for at least 14 days," the Texas Animal Health Commission said.
"If animals are traveling interstate to attend an event, it is important to contact the state of destination for their current requirements. Animals under hold orders or quarantines are under TAHC movement restrictions and should comply with set requirements to help keep their horses and the equine industry safe."
Texas officials say the outbreak is "quickly evolving" and there could be more unconfirmed cases and deaths.
"We continue to be made aware of horse deaths suspected to be associated with the current EHV-1 outbreak but have not received laboratory confirmation, were not tested by the owner, or have not been officially reported to the TAHC," the commission said.
"The TAHC does not report numbers of suspected cases, only laboratory confirmations. The epidemiological evaluation of the outbreak continues to be extremely dynamic and quickly evolving."
The Fort Worth Stockyards has temporarily stopped its twice-daily cattle drives on East Exchange Avenue until Nov. 28 as a precaution. None of the horses that are part of the Fort Worth Herd have been affected.
According to the EDCC, supportive care and rest are recommended for animals with the disease. Other treatments include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, antivirals and heparin.
The National Cutting Horse Association's World Championship Futurity began on Nov. 10 and will continue until Dec. 6 in Fort Worth with hundreds of horses entered into events.
NCHA organizers put in place protocols for the events, including temperature monitoring of all horses when they arrive and twice daily while they are at the event. Any horses showing symptoms must be immediately isolated.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which organizes the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo events in Las Vegas from Dec. 3 to Dec. 13, has implemented safety protocols.
The PRCA and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association postponed the NFR Breakaway Roping event at the Las Vegas championship.
"The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association have received notice from the venue regarding the 2025 National Finals Breakaway Roping, PRCA Permit Challenge, and Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale," the PRCA said in a statement.
"Out of caution and the Nov. 21 stringent biosecurity guidelines, the events will not take place on Dec. 2, 3 or 4 at the South Point Arena. Potential dates and venues are being explored to host these events in a timely manner."
The Texas commissioner of agriculture, Sid Miller, called the NFR the "Super Bowl of Rodeo," saying that almost half of the contestants come from Texas and these events are "big money generators for these communities."
"The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) must be notified within 24 hours of all suspected and confirmed cases of equine herpes virus-1 (EHV-1) and equine herpes myeloencephalopathy (EHM)," TAHC said.
"Reports can be made to any TAHC region office. This requirement applies to a veterinarian, a veterinary diagnostic laboratory, or a person having care, custody, or control of an animal. It is of the utmost importance for a swift and effective disease response that reporting is done in a thorough and efficient manner."
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Sunday November 30, @12:51PM (1 child)
Them Cowboy clowns did not even follow public health restrictions when disease was spreading that would kill their family during the Covid era we are in now six years on since it first started, time flies when you are having fun. What makes anyone think they will follow it for animals. They are all part of the crowd screaming about their rights to spread disease far and wide and deny science at every chance they get, so I hold out little hope this will be contained any time soon.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 30, @04:59PM
Been taking ivermectin horse paste for years now!