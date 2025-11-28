https://financialpost.com/fp-work/americans-with-degrees-unemployed-workers
Thursday's labour figures showed young Americans are bearing the brunt of the recent rise in joblessness
Americans with four-year college degrees now comprise a record 25 per cent of total unemployment, underscoring a sharp slowdown in white-collar hiring this year.
Government-shutdown delayed monthly figures published Thursday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate for bachelor's degree-holders rose to 2.8 per cent in September, up a half-percentage point from a year earlier. Other levels of education, by contrast, registered little or no increase over the same period.
There were more than 1.9 million Americans aged 25 and over with at least a bachelor's degree who were unemployed in September — one in four of the total number of unemployed. Before 2025, the ratio never reached such a high in data going back to 1992. Younger, recent college grads have also been struggling to find work.
Rising unemployment among the college-educated "should further fuel AI-related job loss fears," Michael Feroli, the chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said Thursday in a note following the release.
The milestone comes amid a raft of high-profile layoff announcements from major corporations including Amazon.com, Target Corp. and Starbucks Corp. A recent report by the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas indicated job-cut announcements last month were the highest for any October in more than 20 years, fuelled by plans to replace positions with artificial intelligence.
(Score: 1) by oldeschool on Saturday November 29, @07:00PM (8 children)
blue collar labor something AI can't do.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=recent+tech+layoffs+due+to+AI&summary=1&conversation=98338af4b026e0711f7b64 [brave.com]
(Score: 2) by AlwaysNever on Saturday November 29, @07:06PM (5 children)
But it can be done by massively imported third worlders.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 29, @07:24PM
Not anymore... [aljazeera.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 29, @08:12PM (3 children)
A story I may have posted some years ago?
I was introduced to an older/retired plant engineer about 20 years ago. He had worked around the north central USA in a variety of industries. Somehow the discussion moved to post-consumer recycling. Without much thought, I assumed that there were at least semi-automatic systems that did the sorting of mixed recyclables. Not so, at least not at the places he had seen, where the order of the day was a very sad, "Jose works for cheap."
(Score: 3, Informative) by aafcac on Saturday November 29, @09:37PM (2 children)
That was 20 years ago, these days things have advanced a bit. A modern plant uses a combination of AI and the physical properties of the materials to sort them. There's still a lot of limitations, but it's why they want you to leave the cap on plastic bottles that you send to them, they'll float those things as a primary method of separating them as they're one of the things that floats, they can then use mechanical means to remove the bottles from the other stuff that floats, but it's a lot easier than a mechanism that also has to deal with everything else.
There are some videos on YT of inside a sorting plant and it's pretty impressive, IMHO, it's still not really good enough to do single stream, but it is rather impressive.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday November 30, @03:33AM (1 child)
When they aren't dumping it [reddit.com] in the landfill. /sarc
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday November 30, @04:53AM
That is true, the other issue is that the standards are higher for actual recycling and there has to be somebody that's willing to buy the recycled materials. Reducing and reusing remain more helpful strategies for a reason.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by driverless on Saturday November 29, @10:29PM (1 child)
And that's the way the billionaires want it. An educated workforce will demand to be treated properly while an uneducated one will happily vote against their own interests as long as you tell them that free healthcare, paid parental leave, paid sick leave, reasonable working hours, safe working conditions, and so on, are "socialism".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aafcac on Saturday November 29, @11:43PM
It's not educated versus uneducated. It's just easier to scare uneducated people than educated people. Sure, you do have racist people with advanced degrees, but they're far less common than those with barely a highschool diploma. It's part of why you see so much of the racism these days being concentrated in rural areas. They are far less likely to come into contact with other groups and are far more reactive to scary things.
Right now, the robber barons are far more concerned with making us angry and afraid of other groups so we don't pay attention as they rob the treasury and sell the rest of us out for a few trinkets. Which is something that more of us really should have picked up on in American history when they were talking about various tribes selling their rights for baubles.