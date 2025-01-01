https://www.techradar.com/computing/windows/this-linux-os-has-got-a-million-downloads-since-windows-10-support-ended-should-microsoft-start-worrying-now
A critically-acclaimed flavor of Linux is apparently doing very well indeed in terms of attracting defectors from Microsoft's desktop ecosystem following the end of support for Windows 10.
Tom's Hardware spotted that the developer of Zorin OS has again been boasting about the number of downloads it has accrued, following version 18 of the Linux distro drumming up 100,000 downloads in just two days after its release.
However, that's now hit a million, as we're told in a blog post: "We're thrilled to announce that Zorin OS 18 has amassed 1 million downloads in just over a month since its release, breaking all previous records."
The developer of Zorin further points out that based on its data for these downloads, 78% of them are from Windows PCs, suggesting that a good deal of these people are migrants from Microsoft's OS to Linux.
So, in around five weeks, that's a million more Zorin OS recruits – or is it? Well, no, not exactly – and I'll discuss why next – but it's still an impressive number to have amassed in just over a month since Microsoft ceased providing official support for Windows 10.
While Zorin OS may have had a million downloads since version 18 of the distro was released, on exactly the same day that Microsoft dropped official support for Windows 10, obviously that doesn't reflect a million Windows users fleeing to the Linux hills.
We're told that 78% of downloads originate from Windows PCs, so that's around 780,000 folks in theory – but just because Zorin OS was pulled from the internet on a Windows PC doesn't mean that a person is migrating from Windows to Linux on that computer. A person in this boat may have multiple PCs, for example, and they might be downloading on one machine to install on another (non-Windows system). Or they might be curious about Zorin, perhaps enough to download it, but not actually bothering installing the OS (or give it a quick whirl, and give up).
You get the point anyway: there are a number of potential reasons and scenarios for a download that don't necessarily translate into a new Zorin user going forward, or necessarily mean that a person is abandoning Windows just because the Linux distro was downloaded on a Microsoft PC.
Still, it's a fair bet that this does represent a hefty chunk of defectors from Windows 10 who don't want to upgrade to Windows 11 (or can't do so due to the steeper hardware requirements therein). Especially given that one of Zorin's strengths is that it's built to be friendly for such defectors, with a suitably Windows-like desktop environment. Note that we rate the 'Lite' version of Zorin as the top Linux distro for those with an older PC, and that may well represent a good number of these OS migrants.
How many might stick with Zorin going forward is another matter, perhaps, but for now, Zorin OS is making considerable hay after the sun has set on Windows 10. And that's despite extended support being available for Microsoft's OS, allowing for a further year of usage through to October 2026, it should be noted – and all this may give Microsoft something to worry about in that light.
Certainly if this kind of activity continues, and does so more broadly away from Zorin – it'll be interesting to see if we hear from other Linux distros with similar tales of bolstered ranks in the next couple of months.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AlwaysNever on Saturday November 29, @07:09PM (2 children)
The download rate means nothing if it equals the attrition rate post-install for Zorin Linux.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Saturday November 29, @07:24PM (1 child)
Yeah, i was 'confused': Zorin was just barely on my radar (heard of it but never checked it out).
But it is critically acclaimed! and that's all i know except that it 'looks' like Windows....
... has anyone here checked it out a lot?
I'm half Manjaro and half MXlinux (Mx on my plex server and half wishing i had time to switch it to Manjaro).
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday November 30, @01:41AM
Interesting. I don't remember if I tried Manjaro, but I really like MX. I'm curious what advantage does Manjaro have over MX?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 29, @07:10PM (5 children)
Welcome back!
(Score: 5, Funny) by RamiK on Saturday November 29, @07:12PM (4 children)
They were secretly hosting on a windows 10 host and finally too the time to try out linux.
compiling...
(Score: 4, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday November 29, @07:26PM
and it only cost them 3 easy payments of $19.99!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 29, @08:06PM (2 children)
With all the stories posted (and almost no comments on any), I'm wondering if the shutdown only applied to users, and not the editors? Certainly I was shutdown for the last few days, tried to get into the IRC chat, but since that appears to be on the same server that was down as well (when I tried). Fwiw, I'm eastern USA.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday November 29, @08:16PM
Yeah it's probably just the reverse proxy dying off while the editors were using a separate, direct subdomain.
compiling...
(Score: 3, Informative) by mrpg on Saturday November 29, @08:32PM
Remember that there is a queue, the stories were there before the SSD event that took us down down downtown. When coming back up, Rehash saw the stories, saw the date, and posted them all.
(Score: 5, Funny) by mrpg on Saturday November 29, @07:33PM (1 child)
- Can you help me with my computer?
- I can't, I don't use windows
- Oh, it's ok, I use Zorin.
- Grrr...
(Score: 5, Informative) by aafcac on Saturday November 29, @08:05PM
I'm not sure about Zorin, but I rarely have issues with Linux Mint that can't be resolved in a matter of minutes with a simple Google. It's probably because they take such a conservative approach to adding new features.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Sunday November 30, @03:40AM
Windows 10: "Your device is no longer receiving security updates."
Also Windows 10: downloads/installs 5 security updates and a major system update.
User: [scratching head]
This happened twice in the past month, on the same device.
Yesterday two other Win10 devices downloaded the same updates without the discouraging comment.
It gets crazier: I just fired up the Win8.1 VM, and it proceeded to download and install two security updates (new since I last checked in September, previous update was August 2025.)
Did someone install Zorin here while I wasn't looking? Because this looks like Windows, and acts like Windows, but it cannot be Windows because everyone knows there are no more Win10 updates!
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.