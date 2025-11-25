25/11/29/2053221 story
posted by hubie on Saturday November 29, @08:53PM
from the so-nice-you-might-see-them-twice dept.
You might have noticed (or at least, I hope you noticed) that the site was down for an extended period of time (approx. two days?). There were a string of stories in the release queue when it went down, and after the site came back, all of those stories were pushed out at once. I will re-queue a number of those stories to be released again so that they won't be immediately buried off the front page and you'll have a chance to see and comment on them without having to scroll back significantly. So before you cry DUPE! and let slip the comments of war, you just might be seeing the original story in a new time slot.
I'll shorten the time between releases until we're caught up.
-- hubie
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday November 29, @09:15PM (1 child)
Hi! So what happened? Since this extended period of absence was longer then normal, almost two days?
(Score: 5, Informative) by hubie on Saturday November 29, @09:18PM
Ah, I knew we'd get an update in kolie's jornal [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Kell on Saturday November 29, @09:59PM
Y'all had me worried... Thanks for keeping the lights on!
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.