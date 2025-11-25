Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Re-releasing Stories in Queue

posted by hubie on Saturday November 29, @08:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the so-nice-you-might-see-them-twice dept.
Soylent

You might have noticed (or at least, I hope you noticed) that the site was down for an extended period of time (approx. two days?). There were a string of stories in the release queue when it went down, and after the site came back, all of those stories were pushed out at once. I will re-queue a number of those stories to be released again so that they won't be immediately buried off the front page and you'll have a chance to see and comment on them without having to scroll back significantly. So before you cry DUPE! and let slip the comments of war, you just might be seeing the original story in a new time slot.

I'll shorten the time between releases until we're caught up.

-- hubie


«  This Linux OS Has Got a Million Downloads Since Windows 10 Support Ended | Bitcoin Mining Needs Regulatory Legislation  »
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Re-releasing Stories in Queue | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday November 29, @09:15PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Saturday November 29, @09:15PM (#1425326)

    Hi! So what happened? Since this extended period of absence was longer then normal, almost two days?

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by Kell on Saturday November 29, @09:59PM

    by Kell (292) on Saturday November 29, @09:59PM (#1425333)

    Y'all had me worried... Thanks for keeping the lights on!

    --
    Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(1)