Roblox rolling out new safety measures to stop kids chatting with adults has done little to win favour with Labor, with the Albanese government saying all digital platforms should be proactively protecting "young Australians".

[...] The new measurers, which start in the first week of December, include age-based chats that restrict players from speaking to people outside their age group.

[...] Despite having social elements, Roblox insists it is not a social media.

The eSafety Commissioner agrees but is reviewing whether to include it in the social media ban.