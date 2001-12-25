from the details-matter-even-really-little-details dept.
The root cause of the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge when hit by container ship Dali has been identified. It was the wrong placement, by a few millimeters, of the label on one wire. As usual, the National Transportation Safety Board has taken their time and done a detailed investigation--summarized in this short video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=bu7PJoxaMZg
tl;dr - the wire was not completely inserted into a terminal block, due to the wire label wrapped over the ferrule. Over time the connection became intermittent and eventually shut off power on the ship...after which it drifted into the bridge. Of course there were additional contributing problems as well.
The YT video comments include some more interesting details.
1. The Dali electrical system distributes power and control signals throughout the vessel.
2. The control circuits contain hundreds of terminal blocks that organize thousands of wires.
3. The wires on the Dali were terminated with metal sleeves called ferrules that allowed for easier assembly into the terminal blocks.
4. Each wire was identified with a labeling band.
5. This image shows several terminal blocks on the Dali with wires connected.
6. To assemble a wire into a terminal block, a tool inserted into a side port opens a spring clamp, which allows the wire's ferrule to slide into place.
7. Removing the tool closes the spring clamp, securing the ferrule firmly against the terminal block's internal conductor bar.
8. Labeling bands identify wires and are typically positioned on the wire insulation.
9. However, many labeling bands on the Dali wires were placed partially on the ferrules, which increased the ferrules' overall circumference.
10. As a result, during vessel construction, some of the ferrules could not be fully inserted in the terminal blocks, including the ferrule on wire 1 from Terminal Block 381.
11. On that wire, the labeling band prevented full insertion of the ferrule, so the spring clamp gripped only the ferrule's tip, resulting in an inadequate connection.
12. Due to this unstable connection, over time the ferrule on wire 1 slipped out of the spring clamp to rest atop the spring clamp face, resulting in a precarious electrical connection.
13. When a gap occurred between the ferrule and the spring clamp face, the electrical circuit was interrupted, leading to a blackout on the Dali.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 01, @09:40PM (3 children)
The NTSB animation makes everything make sense. And, it highlights why craftsmen should always teach the RIGHT WAY of doing everything.
Thank God and technology, there isn't much spaghetti wiring left in service today. But I remember well looking into a spaghetti collander of a cabinet, and finding wires with no labels at all! The only way to figure out what you were looking at, was to trace each wire back to it's origin, then look at the drawings to see what THAT terminal was supposed to be!
So, in the shipyard, electricians were learning to label wires incorrectly, then the labels interfered with the assembly of the wires to the boards. Wow. And, not one supervisor, or inspector, ever caught it. Or, if they caught it, it was deemed not worth the effort of correcting.
How many other ships are affected with the same potential fault?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 01, @09:57PM
> How many other ships are affected with the same potential fault?
<sarcasm>I'll keep a lookout for more bridges being knocked down...</sarcasm>
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 01, @10:07PM
That shipyard in Ulsan S. Korea is just down the road from Hyundai HQ. It's a serious factory town, also there (when I visited c.1995) was Hyundai Precision (big machine tools) and several other Hyundai branches. When it came time to check out of our hotel, the clerk just had us confirm "company pays"...so they probably owned the hotel too.
One of many possible scenarios: Maybe that day the electricians were on loan from one of the car assembly lines...where the wire harnesses are all pre-assembled with color coded wires, not individual numbered wire labels?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 01, @11:08PM
Seems to me on a ship that size, some aircraft systems' double redundancy would be in order. A single fault like that should not send that much mass adrift in ways that risks dozens of lives and tens of millions in property.
Of course, I have an 40 year old sailboat that's full of single fault failure points like that, but it only weighs 10,000 lbs and when we've had problems (transmission linkage coming apart while backing out into the marina fairway was a fun one), you can kinda grab some rope and throw it to a helpful bystander to get things under control, not so much on a serious freighter that barely fits through the channel in the first place.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday December 01, @10:59PM (1 child)
No doubt there are conspiracy theories that this incident was deliberate sabotage. Thing is, accidents vs sabotage is greater than 1000 to 1. Hundreds of minor accidents every day. Where I live there are billboards advertising safe driving, showing the number of highway deaths last year, or so far this year. By this time of the year, that number is a couple thousand.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 01, @11:10PM
> accidents vs sabotage is greater than 1000 to 1
Depends entirely on "circumstances" - I'm going to go with Nordstream pipeline not being an accident, same for all the "whoops, we dragged the anchor over your cable too" lately.
