Ukrainian telco Kyivstar has launched Starlink's Direct to Cell satellite service for its subscribers, making the war-torn nation the first in Europe to offer it.

The technology provides phone connectivity when terrestrial networks are unavailable and is currently in trial for all Kyivstar customers. It initially supports only SMS messaging, but the company plans to add "light data with voice and video capabilities."

Access to this service will be provided to all Kyivstar subscribers at no additional cost, the firm says.

As Direct to Cell works with existing smartphones, subscribers should not have to upgrade their devices to use it. However, Kyivstar says access is currently only available to those with Android handsets, with Apple support promised later.

A Direct to Cell satellite service is important for Ukrainians in areas near the front line and regions where the terrestrial network is damaged or under restoration, as well as for rescuers and humanitarian missions. It will allow them to stay connected during blackouts, in hard-to-reach areas, and in remote villages.

Kyivstar already has coverage in almost all parts of Ukraine that are still free from occupation, although there are "not-spots" in some rural areas. It serves about 22.5 million customers.

Chief exec Oleksandr Komarov said Kyivstar has already equipped its cell network with batteries and generators to provide up to ten hours of coverage when grid power is not available, and the Starlink support extends availability for customers.

"Today we are introducing the cutting-edge Direct to Cell technology which will increase this resilience significantly, starting with a vital functionality that is critical for our people," he said in a statement.