Kyivstar begins trials offering SMS connectivity when ground networks fail:
Ukrainian telco Kyivstar has launched Starlink's Direct to Cell satellite service for its subscribers, making the war-torn nation the first in Europe to offer it.
The technology provides phone connectivity when terrestrial networks are unavailable and is currently in trial for all Kyivstar customers. It initially supports only SMS messaging, but the company plans to add "light data with voice and video capabilities."
Access to this service will be provided to all Kyivstar subscribers at no additional cost, the firm says.
As Direct to Cell works with existing smartphones, subscribers should not have to upgrade their devices to use it. However, Kyivstar says access is currently only available to those with Android handsets, with Apple support promised later.
A Direct to Cell satellite service is important for Ukrainians in areas near the front line and regions where the terrestrial network is damaged or under restoration, as well as for rescuers and humanitarian missions. It will allow them to stay connected during blackouts, in hard-to-reach areas, and in remote villages.
Kyivstar already has coverage in almost all parts of Ukraine that are still free from occupation, although there are "not-spots" in some rural areas. It serves about 22.5 million customers.
Chief exec Oleksandr Komarov said Kyivstar has already equipped its cell network with batteries and generators to provide up to ten hours of coverage when grid power is not available, and the Starlink support extends availability for customers.
"Today we are introducing the cutting-edge Direct to Cell technology which will increase this resilience significantly, starting with a vital functionality that is critical for our people," he said in a statement.
Elsewhere in Europe, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) recently confirmed it will offer a satellite service for UK customers, also using Starlink's Direct to Cell. It is scheduled for release during the first half of 2026.
It will be called O2 Satellite and initially provide messaging and data services, with "further improvements and applications to follow" across a range of handsets.
It will work automatically in not-spots with no existing mobile coverage, we're told, with the aim of expanding VMO2's footprint in the UK to more than 95 percent within 12 months of launch. This will increase further when next-generation Starlink satellites are deployed, VMO2 claims. Charges have yet to be disclosed.
Orange also announced it is launching a "Message Satellite" service, allowing customers in mainland France to send and receive SMS messages as well as their geolocation via satellite, when mobile coverage is unavailable.
It is partnering with satellite biz Skylo and the service is initially only available to customers with a Google Pixel 9 or 10 smartphone.
This will be offered from December 11 for consumers, and during 2026 for professional and corporate customers, Orange says. It will be free for the first six months, then €5 per month.
Vodafone is also aiming to offer a commercial direct-to-cell satellite service in Europe this year, using the satellite network operated by AST SpaceMobile. This follows trials in which it claimed to have made the first mobile video call using a satellite connection with standard smartphones.