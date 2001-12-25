Mountains worldwide are experiencing climate change more intensely than lowland areas, with potentially devastating consequences for billions of people who live in and/or depend on these regions, according to a major global review.

The international study, published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, examines what scientists call "elevation-dependent climate change" (EDCC)—the phenomenon where environmental changes can accelerate at higher altitudes.

It represents the most thorough analysis to date of how temperature, rainfall, and snowfall patterns are shifting across the world's mountain ranges.

Led by Associate Professor Dr. Nick Pepin from the University of Portsmouth, the research team analyzed data from multiple sources including global gridded datasets, alongside detailed case studies from specific mountain ranges including the Rocky Mountains, the Alps, the Andes, and the Tibetan Plateau.

The findings reveal alarming trends between 1980 and 2020:

Temperature: Mountain regions, on average, are warming 0.21°C per century faster than surrounding lowlands

Precipitation and snow: Mountains are experiencing more unpredictable rainfall and a significant change from snow to rain

"Mountains share many characteristics with Arctic regions and are experiencing similarly rapid changes," said Dr. Pepin from the University of Portsmouth's Institute of the Earth and Environment.

"This is because both environments are losing snow and ice rapidly and are seeing profound changes in ecosystems. What's less well known is that as you go higher into the mountains, the rate of climate change can become even more intense."

The implications extend far beyond mountain communities. Over one billion people worldwide depend on mountain snow and glaciers for water, including in China and India—the world's two largest countries by population—who receive water from the Himalayas.

Dr. Pepin added, "The Himalayan ice is decreasing more rapidly than we thought. When you transition from snowfall to rain because it has become warmer, you're more likely to get devastating floods. Hazardous events also become more extreme."

"As temperatures rise, trees and animals are moving higher up the mountains, chasing cooler conditions. But eventually, in some cases, they'll run out of mountain and be pushed off the top. With nowhere left to go, species may be lost and ecosystems fundamentally changed."