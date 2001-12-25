

"openSUSE Tumbleweed recently changed the default boot loader from GRUB2 to GRUB2-BLS when installed via YaST.



This follows the trend started by MicroOS of adopting boot loaders that are compatible with the boot loader specification. MicroOS is using systemd-boot, which is a very small and fast boot loader from the systemd project.



One of the reasons for this change is to simplify the integration of new features. Among them is full disk encryption based on systemd tools, which will make use of TPM2 or FIDO2 tokens if they are available.



What is GRUB2-BLS? GRUB2-BLS is just GRUB2 but with some patches on top ported from the Fedora project, which includes some compatibility for the boot loader specification for Type #1 boot entries. Those are small text files stored in /boot/efi/loader/entries that the boot loader reads to present the initial menu."

