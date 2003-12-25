from the tech-bros-doing-their-thing dept.
A blog post covers why datacenters in space are a terrible, horrible, no good idea. Thermal management is just the beginning of the long list of challenges which make space an inferior environment for data centers.
In the interests of clarity, I am a former NASA engineer/scientist with a PhD in space electronics. I also worked at Google for 10 years, in various parts of the company including YouTube and the bit of Cloud responsible for deploying AI capacity, so I'm quite well placed to have an opinion here.
The short version: this is an absolutely terrible idea, and really makes zero sense whatsoever. There are multiple reasons for this, but they all amount to saying that the kind of electronics needed to make a datacenter work, particularly a datacenter deploying AI capacity in the form of GPUs and TPUs, is exactly the opposite of what works in space. If you've not worked specifically in this area before, I'll caution against making gut assumptions, because the reality of making space hardware actually function in space is not necessarily intuitively obvious.
As more businesses shift an ever greater number of workloads to the cloud, hyperscalers aren't doing enough to help CIOs or tech buyers, who are already under legislative pressure, to be more transparent about their own corporation's carbon footprint regarding compute services.
This is according to tech and channel analyst Canalys, which highlights Amazon - or rather its subsidiary Amazon Web Services - as the worst offender, even though Microsoft and Google do not escape criticism.
"We know that emissions have blown through the roof in the last couple of years. Google and Microsoft are two fantastic examples, but they are not the only examples. Their emissions have skyrocketed despite some significant efforts to cut them," said Canalys Principal ESG Analyst Elsa Nightingale, speaking at the company's Channels Forum last year in Berlin.
At issue, is that emissions from datacenters are likely to be much higher than currently estimated, perhaps more than seven times higher, according to Nightingale, who cited a report last year. This is due to the emissions accounting practices used by the hyperscale operators like AWS, Google, and Microsoft, such as the use of renewable energy certificates to offset emissions in their calculations.
Nightingale said that Amazon doesn't provide AWS-specific, location-based data, meaning: "We don't really know how big AWS's footprint truly is, which I think is a bit worrying."
Amazon has chosen not break out data on environmental stats such as greenhouse gas emissions for AWS from the rest of the company in its sustainability reports, making it almost impossible to determine whether these emissions are growing as they have been for its cloud rivals.
[...] Amazon isn't the sole offender: neither Microsoft nor Google breaks out the emissions of their datacenters separately from the main business.
[...] We asked Amazon why it doesn't break out the emissions data for AWS separately from its other operations, but while the company confirmed this is so, it declined to offer an explanation. Neither did Microsoft nor Google.
[...] A recent report from Uptime Institute warned that prioritizing AI growth threatens to trump sustainability commitments in many territories, and that targets for greenhouse gas emissions to become net zero by a set date are almost certain to be put out of reach.
Like you, I'm sick to the back teeth of talking about AI. Like you, I keep getting dragged into discussions of AI. Unlike you, I spent the summer writing a book about why I'm sick of writing about AI, which Farrar, Straus and Giroux will publish in 2026.
A week ago, I turned that book into a speech, which I delivered as the annual Nordlander Memorial Lecture at Cornell, where I'm an AD White Professor-at-Large. This was my first-ever speech about AI and I wasn't sure how it would go over, but thankfully, it went great and sparked a lively Q&A. One of those questions came from a young man who said something like "So, you're saying a third of the stock market is tied up in seven AI companies that have no way to become profitable and that this is a bubble that's going to burst and take the whole economy with it?"
I said, "Yes, that's right."
He said, "OK, but what can we do about that?"
So I re-iterated the book's thesis: that the AI bubble is driven by monopolists who've conquered their markets and have no more growth potential, who are desperate to convince investors that they can continue to grow by moving into some other sector, e.g. "pivot to video," crypto, blockchain, NFTs, AI, and now "super-intelligence." Further: the topline growth that AI companies are selling comes from replacing most workers with AI, and re-tasking the surviving workers as AI babysitters ("humans in the loop"), which won't work. Finally: AI cannot do your job, but an AI salesman can 100% convince your boss to fire you and replace you with an AI that can't do your job, and when the bubble bursts, the money-hemorrhaging "foundation models" will be shut off and we'll lose the AI that can't do your job, and you will be long gone, retrained or retired or "discouraged" and out of the labor market, and no one will do your job. AI is the asbestos we are shoveling into the walls of our society and our descendants will be digging it out for generations:
The only thing (I said) that we can do about this is to puncture the AI bubble as soon as possible, to halt this before it progresses any further and to head off the accumulation of social and economic debt. To do that, we have to take aim at the material basis for the AI bubble (creating a growth story by claiming that defective AI can do your job).
Cast-off turbines generate up to 48 MW of electricity apiece:
Faced with multi-year delays to secure grid power, US data center operators are deploying aeroderivative gas turbines — effectively retired commercial aircraft engines bolted into trailers — to keep AI infrastructure online.
According to IEEE Spectrum, facilities in Texas are already spinning up units based on General Electric's CF6-80C2 and LM6000, the same turbine cores once found on 767s and Airbus A310s. Vendors like ProEnergy and Mitsubishi Power have turned these into modular, fast-start generators capable of delivering 48 megawatts apiece, enough to support a large AI cluster while utility-scale infrastructure lags.
Fast, loud, and anything but elegant, these "bridging power" units come from vendors like ProEnergy, which offers trailerized turbines built around ex-aviation cores that can spin up in minutes to meet energy demand. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Power's FT8 MOBILEPAC, which derives from Pratt & Whitney jet engines, delivers a similar output in a self-contained footprint designed for fast deployment.
While this might not be the cheapest, and certainly not the cleanest, way to power racks, it's a viable stopgap for companies racing to hit AI milestones while local substations and modular nuclear power deployments remain years away.
[...] In one of the more visible examples, OpenAI's parent group is deploying nearly 30 LM2500XPRESS units at a facility near Abilene, Texas, as part of its multi-billion-dollar Stargate project. Each unit spins up to 34 megawatts, fast enough to cold-start servers in under ten minutes.
Also see: Data Centers Look to Old Airplane Engines for Power
Data centers are water and power hogs, but does putting them in the ocean help?:
Data centers like those used to train and run AI models have this irksome tendency to drain the local water supply for the purpose of cooling through heat exchange, sometimes worsening water scarcity in an area. They also suck down so much energy that they drive up demand, and it appears we may be paying for it with higher bills.
Maybe the solution is right under our noses: submerge the data centers in the ocean, and power them with wind.
In Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, a new project that cost the equivalent of $226 million has proven that such a project can at least get through the early phase of construction. In theory, this will be a sort of free lunch for compute once it's completed: water ceases to be an issue, as does the data center's carbon footprint. But is it actually a good idea?
Reports about the project have been published in a few places, including Wired. The facility, Wired's story notes, currently has "a total power capacity of 24 megawatts." That's like a normal, pre-AI data center, according to a report by McKinsey, which notes that data centers "that averaged tens of megawatts before 2020 will be expected to accommodate at the gigawatt scale" in the coming years.
That story also notes that over 95 percent of the center's energy "comes from offshore wind turbines," so it sounds as if the energy comes from wind that is then wired in, rather than having a wind power generating station installed right there at the data center.
But as Wired also pointed out in a story last year about a smaller, but similar, project in the US, this might not be a great idea. In part, that's because while it may sound green, the heat exchange from all those GPUs would at least to some degree heat up the ocean—one of the main things climate hawks are trying to avoid.
The founders of a startup called NetworkOcean said they would "dunk a small capsule filled with GPU servers into San Francisco Bay," but did so "without having sought, much less received, any permits from key regulators," Wired's Paresh Dave and Reece Rogers note. Dave and Rogers sought out commentary from multiple scientists, learning that even minor temperature changes in the bay "could trigger toxic algae blooms and harm wildlife." And a data center doesn't have to be huge to cause problems. "Any increase" in temperature is a potential problem, as it could "incubate harmful algae and attract invasive species."
A 2022 paper on underwater data centers further speculated that unpredictable events like ocean heatwaves near such data centers would result in animals essentially suffocating in de-oxygenated water.
Microsoft: the Company Doesn't Have Enough Electricity to Install All the AI GPUs in its Inventory
Microsoft CEO says the company doesn't have enough electricity to install all the AI GPUs in its inventory - 'you may actually have a bunch of chips sitting in inventory that I can't plug in':
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during an interview alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that the problem in the AI industry is not an excess supply of compute, but rather a lack of power to accommodate all those GPUs. In fact, Nadella said that the company currently has a problem of not having enough power to plug in some of the AI GPUs the firm has in inventory. He said this on YouTube in response to Brad Gerstner, the host of Bg2 Pod, when asked whether Nadella and Altman agreed with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who said there is no chance of a compute glut in the next two to three years.
"I think the cycles of demand and supply in this particular case, you can't really predict, right? The point is: what's the secular trend? The secular trend is what Sam (OpenAI CEO) said, which is, at the end of the day, because quite frankly, the biggest issue we are now having is not a compute glut, but it's power — it's sort of the ability to get the builds done fast enough close to power," Satya said in the podcast. "So, if you can't do that, you may actually have a bunch of chips sitting in inventory that I can't plug in. In fact, that is my problem today. It's not a supply issue of chips; it's actually the fact that I don't have warm shells to plug into." [Emphasis added]
Nadella's mention of 'shells' refers to a data center shell, which is effectively an empty building with all of the necessary ingredients, such as power and water, needed to immediately begin production.
AI's power consumption has been a topic many experts have discussed since last year. This came to the forefront as soon as Nvidia fixed the GPU shortage, and many tech companies are now investing in research in small modular nuclear reactors to help scale their power sources as they build increasingly large data centers.
This has already caused consumer energy bills to skyrocket, showing how the AI infrastructure being built out is negatively affecting the average American. OpenAI has even called on the federal government to build 100 gigawatts of power generation annually, saying that it's a strategic asset in the U.S.'s push for supremacy in its AI race with China. This comes after some experts said Beijing is miles ahead in electricity supply due to its massive investments in hydropower and nuclear power.
Aside from the lack of power, they also discussed the possibility of more advanced consumer hardware hitting the market. "Someday, we will make a[n] incredible consumer device that can run a GPT-5 or GPT-6-capable model completely locally at a low power draw — and this is like so hard to wrap my head around," Altman said. Gerstner then commented, "That will be incredible, and that's the type of thing that scares some of the people who are building, obviously, these large, centralized compute stacks."
This highlights another risk that companies must bear as they bet billions of dollars on massive AI data centers. While you would still need the infrastructure to train new models, the data center demand that many estimate will come from the widespread use of AI might not materialize if semiconductor advancements enable us to run them locally.
This could hasten the popping of the AI bubble, which some experts like Pat Gelsinger say is still several years away. But if and when that happens, we will be in for a shock as even non-tech companies would be hit by this collapse, exposing nearly $20 trillion in market cap.
Wired has a story about the growing resistance to data center deployment. It seems that data centers have exceptionally bad track records in regards to adverse effects on the local communities upon which they are afflicted.
The new report was released by Data Center Watch, a project run by AI security company 10a Labs that tracks community opposition to data centers across the country. The company has been keeping eyes on this topic since 2023, and released its first public findings earlier this year. (While 10a Labs does offer risk analysis for AI companies, report author Miquel Vila says that the Data Center Watch project is separate from the company's main work, and is not paid for by any clients.) But this week's report finds that the tide has turned sharply in the months since the group's first public output. The second quarter of this year, the new report finds, represented "a sharp escalation" in data center opposition across the country.
Data Center Watch's first report from local residents. covered a period from May 2024 to March of 2025; in that period, it found, local opposition had blocked or delayed a total of $64 billion in data center projects (six projects were blocked entirely, while 10 were delayed). But Data Center Watch's new report found that opposition blocked or delayed $98 billion in projects from March to June of 2025 alone—eight projects, including two in Indiana and Kentucky, were blocked in those three months, while nine were delayed. One of those projects, a $17 billion development in the Atlanta suburbs, was put on hold in May after the county imposed a 180-day moratorium on data center development, following significant pushback.
Are data centers in any way useful or are they just another layer riding on top of the LLM tulipomania?
